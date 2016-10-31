Crow Wing Energized: Eating Healthy During the Holidays

For Halloween candy, Christmas goodies and other holiday foods you may want to set very specific reasonable limits for yourself. For instance: I will only eat 1-2 pieces of Halloween candy a day and if it is not gone by Nov. 4 I will give it away or toss it in the garbage.

Be sure to have reasonable expectations going into the holidays. A reasonable weight expectation would be maintenance through the holidays and other special occasions. Another good goal is to feel good by eating well, staying physically active, getting plenty of rest, and keeping stress levels under control.

I think one of the best tips for holiday and special occasion eating is to plan ahead and then implement your plan. An example would be when going to a dinner or party have something to eat ahead of time so as to not be ravenous when you arrive and risk overeating. If it's a meal that is being served pick and choose what you are going to eat.

I find most people tend to overcook for holidays, cooking too much and too many dishes. Consider cutting back on baking and cooking you do, this may also reduce your stress. Then choose your favorite foods and eat them in moderation.

Eat your food mindfully. If you're going to eat it enjoy every bite, savor it, and if you don't love it don't eat it! Stop when you begin to feel full. It doesn't matter how good the food is, how much of it there is or if other people are still eating—stop! This is a good time to sip on a non-calorie drink, or pop in a mint or piece of gum and distance yourself from the food if possible.

If you encounter a "food pusher' have a response ready. Maybe something like "the food was so good but I just couldn't eat another bite."

If you are the hostess really think about your menu, no need to pull out the highest fat, sugar or calorie recipes. You could make one or two of those types of favorite recipes and focus the remainder of the food on "lighter" options. Always be looking for ways to decrease the fat and calorie content of foods. There are many good substitutions available such as plain yogurt for sour cream, reduced fat cheese, evaporated skim milk for heavy cream and light salad dressings, and the list goes on. Another good option is to cut back on the amount of fat and/or sugar that a recipe calls for and leave out the salt completely.

Consider fresh fruit and veggie platters, they are appreciated by most guests and easy to prepare. Try something fun. For Halloween I saw a pumpkin painted with a jack-o-lantern face and then it's "hair" was fresh fruit skewers, very cute. For Christmas you can lay out broccoli florets in the shape of an evergreen, use yellow pepper strips for garland, decorate with cherry tomatoes, use pretzel sticks for the trunk and top it off with a slice of star fruit, again very cute. Pinterest is loaded with fun ideas.

How about starting some new family traditions, some active ones. How about a game of football or soccer in the yard, a nice walk or bike ride or if there is ice or snow ice skating or sledding. Poor weather, how about some Twister, dancing, Wii or other interactive game.

Better holiday eating and weight maintenance can be viewed as a personal challenge, with a major sense of accomplishment when achieved. Be sure to have someone cheering you on as well.

Celebrations should be focused on family, friends, fun and the occasion itself, with food being secondary. Imagine 10 years from now, what memories would your treasure the most, what were the most meaningful and enjoyable? Then focus on creating those memories!

Teresa Farrell is a Essentia Health registered dietitian.