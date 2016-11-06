Healthy living: 3 Things for Better Health

"Lack of sleep can take a toll on nearly every part of your life. Research links sleep deprivation to car accidents, relationship troubles, poor job performance, job-related injuries, memory problems, and mood disorders," WebMD reported. "Recent studies also suggest sleep disorders may contribute to heart disease, obesity, and diabetes."

Sleep disorders may include sleep apnea (where people actually stop breathing briefly, which can be helped by wearing an apparatus) to feeling sleepy during the day or having trouble falling or staying asleep, among others. Bad habits can include late night eating and falling asleep in front of the TV. Regular sleep patterns may be difficult during pregnancy, menopause and from shift work. It may help to keep a sleep diary recording bedtimes and amounts of sleep, or apps are available to track times and quality of sleep. Exercise in the late afternoon can help along with following a regular schedule and turning off electronic devices.

How much sleep is needed?

• 12-15 hours for infants,

• 11-14 hours for toddlers age 1-3,

• 10-13 hours for preschoolers, ag 3-5,

• 9-10 hours for schoolchildren, age 6-13,

• 8-10 hours for teens, ag 14-17,

• 7-8 hours for adults. This can vary as some can go with five hours and others may need as many as 10 hours.

2. Want a healthy workplace? Consider checking out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Work@Health curriculum available online that provides an employer-based training program regarding strategies based on science that can lead to reducing chronic disease rates in the workplace.

"On average, Americans working full-time spend more than one-third of their day, five days per week at the workplace," the CDC reported. "The use of effective workplace programs and policies can reduce health risks and improve the quality of life for American workers."

Go to www.cdc.gov/workplacehealthpromotion/index.html for more information.

3. Check out Active for Life, a workplace physical activity program by the American Cancer Society.

Active for Life Online, a flexible program encouraging employees to be more physically active on a regular basis.

"Active for Life Online is designed to promote regular and sustainable physical activity and health awareness during the program and long term," the ACS reported. "Research shows that people who increase their physical activity, improve their diet, and maintain a healthy weight reduce their risk of chronic diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. The program encourages employees to take an honest look at their current activity level and set realistic goals for improvement. Physical activities can range from walking at lunchtime, taking the stairs rather than the elevator, or yard work to more strenuous exercise like running, swimming, or playing tennis."