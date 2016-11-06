The petition is asking the White House to begin a national campaign to bring awareness to the serious public health problem of sudden cardiac arrest. Each year, 600,000 people die from a heart attack, making it the leading cause of death in the United States.

"I am asking my colleagues and the public to join me in signing the current petition requesting a national campaign to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest. Training in CPR, AED use, and the signs of a heart attack will save lives," Essentia's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Henry said in a news release.

The goal is to improve sudden cardiac arrest survival rates nationwide. Survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest are tragically low at only 6-percent nationwide. Research has shown that early CPR and AED use can significantly improve survival but citizens are still reluctant to act.

"Stop, drop and roll" and "Stop the bleed" are campaigns that have increased training and saved lives. A national "Start the Beat" campaign would promote bystander action and increase awareness of AED locations and the use of AEDs, along with early CPR.

Registered Nurse Colette Larson works at Essentia Health-Brainerd and says she's seen great success in sudden cardiac arrest rates in Minnesota through teamwork and awareness.

"Over the past six years, I have had the privilege of working with colleagues at the MN Resuscitation Consortium, to raise public awareness about the problem of sudden cardiac arrest. Through the Take Heart Program, here at Essentia Health in Brainerd, we have been able to train almost 20,000 community members in hands-only CPR and have donated more than 100 AEDs," Larson says.

"Start the Beat" organizers hope to gather 100,000 signatures by Nov. 20. Go to https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/launch-national-campaign-start... for more information about the petition.