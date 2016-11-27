Crow Wing Energized: Avoid weight gain during the holidays

New year's is right around the corner and that's when we'll really make our positive life changes so it's okay to indulge now, right?

I encourage you to start your plan into healthy eating and physical exercise now. No need to wait because there will always be stresses in life and sooner or later we are going to have to deal with them. If you can do it now, than you can do it anytime, under any circumstances. No more excuses.

Devising a plan and thinking ahead this season could make all the difference. I have a list of tips that will help you have an enjoyable season this year and hopefully avoid gaining weight.

1. Learn to say "No Thank You." It can be difficult to say no to a party or get together at the time, but in the end it can save you a lot of stress and anxiety. With our ever busy schedules, only say yes to events that you really want to attend. This also applies to the hostess who continues to pass tasty treats you don't need to eat. Being polite and grateful can be accomplished to put your personal health and wellness first.

2. "Treat" others like you would like to be treated. If you are trying to be a healthier you then make a cute arrangement of granola or nuts for the teachers, hair stylists and mailman lucky enough to have a homemade gift instead of cookies or bars.

3. Get physically active in the morning. Schedules are unpredictable with all of the extras included during this time of year. Find a time before the chaos begins that is just for you. Starting out the day with a positive life choice will make you more likely to make healthy choices throughout the day. You are worth it!

4. Kick up the exercise by including an extra 10 minutes to every workout or maybe add an extra day. When you are active, your body naturally craves nutrient dense foods and you are more likely to make healthy choices throughout your day.

5. When you arrive at a holiday party, survey the scene and see what your options are. Pick the healthiest items to put on your plate. Better yet, bring your own entrée to share that you know was made in a way that will make you feel full and satisfied without any of the guilt.

6. If you receive a gift of cookies, re-gift! It sounds questionable, but in the end you are really just paying it forward. It's the thought that counts and you can be grateful for the time and effort put forth in making you something special.

7. Ask yourself "Is it worth it?" I have certain things that I look forward to every year, my mom's homemade butterfinger cookies are out of this world, so yes, I will have one and savor every bite, letting it melt over my tongue. The half-eaten, day-old gingerbread man in the breakroom at work, maybe not.

8. Consider skipping the alcohol. However if this is part of your celebration, have a special cocktail for parties. Eggnog may be delicious but it packs in 11 grams of fat in one cup. An alternative could be vodka with seltzer water and a splash of cranberry juice.

9. Eat before you leave for a party. The idea of 'saving' yourself for a night of indulgence only does more harm than good. You arrive starving and gorge yourself on all the goodies with little self-control. And 3,500 calories equals a pound of fat. Easy to consume, hard to sweat off.

10. Share a plate. We all fall victim to wanting to please and not wanting to hurt our mother-in-laws feelings. What if we shared that pumpkin pie with our kids or significant other?

11. Make a tradition of being active. Many times we eat because food is right in front of us. We justify it by eating in small increments but it gets eaten just the same because it's within reach! Be aware of mindless eating. Start a tradition of going for a walk after dinner. It might even make you less likely to partake in pie!

12. Take advantage of holiday workout deals. Many gyms in the area are advertising New Year's specials.

13. Continue to pursue your goals. No pause button this year. Find a goal that is specific to you. The more personal you can make it, the more you are apt you are to obtain it! Specific, Measureable, Attainable, Realistic and Time-based. Be SMART and have a wonderful Holiday Season.

Have a safe, enjoyable, memorable and healthy holiday season.