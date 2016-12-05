Tangy cranberries add color and flavor to holiday meals

Wisconsin produces about 50 percent of the nation's cranberry crop with more than 3.6 million barrels of fruit. Each barrel weighs about 100 pounds. Wisconsin named the cranberry its state fruit in 2004.

Cranberries are packed with nutritional benefits. They offer vitamin C, fiber and a lot of antioxidants and phytonutrients. Sailors once carried cranberries aboard their ships to avoid scurvy. Cranberries have about the same amount of vitamin C as winter squash or sweet potatoes.

Cranberries get their vibrant red color from a phytonutrient called proanthocyanidins. This compound can prevent bacteria from sticking to our cells and even help prevent bacteria from causing dental cavities. The phytonutrient can also neutralize particles in our body known as free radicals, which can damage our cells and are thought to contribute to heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

The cranberry has been promoted for years as a way to help fight urinary tract infections but there's no science behind the claim. The most recent study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in October, showed taking high-dose cranberry capsules, the equivalent of drinking 20 ounces of cranberry juice a day, was not an effective treatment for a urinary tract infection in female nursing home patients or for helping prevent the infections.

The drawback of many cranberry products is they are loaded with added sugar that can offset the sour fruit's benefits. Cranberry juice is usually low in actual cranberries so check the percentage listed on the label. University of Scranton researchers found the most phytonutrient content is found in fresh or frozen whole cranberries followed by 100 percent cranberry juice (without sweeteners), dried cranberries, juice that's at least 27 percent cranberries, cranberry sauce and jellied cranberry sauce.

Cranberries are safe to eat in moderation for most people. The cranberry is high in oxalates and may raise the risk of kidney stones. People who are allergic to aspirin may also be allergic to cranberries because they both contain salicylic acid. If you are taking warfarin or Coumadin, consuming a lot of cranberries in a short time may increase your risk of bleeding because cranberries keep the blood-thinning medications in your body longer. If you have diabetes, you need to pay attention to how much sugar is added to a product so you can keep your blood sugar on target.

RECIPES

As we celebrate the holidays, remember cranberries are truly a North American treasure. Give one of these recipes a try. I've reduced the sugar content by at least 30 percent in each one.

Cranberry Chicken

½ cup white whole-wheat flour

¼ teaspoon pepper

6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1½ pounds)

3 tablespoons canola or olive oil

1 cup water

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Dash ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar (optional)

Hot cooked brown rice (optional)

In a shallow dish, combine flour and pepper and dredge chicken. In skillet, heat oil on medium heat. Brown chicken on both sides. Remove and keep warm. In the same skillet, combine water, cranberries, brown sugar, nutmeg and vinegar, if desired. Cook and stir until the berries burst, about 5 minutes. Return the chicken to skillet. Cover and simmer for 20-30 minutes or until chicken is tender, basting occasionally with the sauce. Serve over cooked rice, if desired.

Nutritional information

Servings: 6

Calories: 250

Total Fat; 9 grams

Saturated fat: 1 gram

Cholesterol: 73 milligrams

Sodium: 120 milligram

Carbohydrates: 12 grams

Protein: 28 grams

Cranberry Apple Crisp

4 cups apples, peeled and sliced

1 cup fresh cranberries

½ cup Stevia or Truvia or white sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2/3 cup white whole-wheat flour

¼ cup chopped pecans or walnuts

1 tablespoons tub margarine, melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine apples, cranberries, sweetener or sugar and cornstarch in an ungreased 10-inch glass pie plate or a 9-inch baking pan. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, nuts, margarine and brown sugar. Sprinkle mixture over top of the apples and cranberries.

Bake for 45-50 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutritional information

Serving size: ½ cup

Servings: 8

Calories: 130 with sweetener; 225 with sugar

Total fat: 4 grams

Saturated fat: 1 gram

Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

Sodium: 70 milligrams

Potassium: 110 milligrams

Carbohydrates: 16 grams with sweetener; 40 grams with sugar

Protein: 1 gram

Fiber: 3 grams

Cranberry Almond Green Salad

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

⅓ cup olive oil

¼ cup cranberries (if frozen, thaw)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ tablespoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 -3 tablespoons Truvia or Stevia to sweeten to taste

½ cup sliced almonds

½ red onion, thinly sliced

5 mushrooms sliced

1 clementine, peeled and chopped

8 cups mixed salad greens

In blender or food processor, combine vinegar, oil, cranberries, mustard, garlic, and pepper. Blend or process until smooth. Add sweetener, about 2-3 tablespoons to desired sweetness. In a large bowl, combine almonds, onion, mushrooms, oranges and greens with the vinegar mixture until evenly coated.

Nutritional information

Servings: 8

Serving size: 1 1/4 cup salad greens and 2 tablespoons dressing

Salad

Calories: 5

Total fat: 4 grams

Saturated fat: 0 grams

Carbohydrates: 2 grams

Protein: 2 grams

Sodium: 3 milligrams

Fiber: 2 grams

Salad dressing

Calories: 60

Total fat: 7 grams

Saturated fat: 1 gram

Carbohydrates: 0 grams

Protein: 0 grams

Sodium: 1.5 milligrams

Fiber: 0 grams

Cranberry-Coriander Sauce

3 cups fresh cranberries

¼ cup packed brown sugar

1 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2/3 cup apple cider

¾ teaspoon ground coriander

3-inch cinnamon stick

6 fresh mint leaves

Cook all ingredients in a heavy saucepan over medium heat for 30 minutes or until thickened. Cool. Remove cinnamon stick. Cover and chill at least 2 hours. Can be prepared up to one week ahead. Makes 2 cups.

Nutritional information

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Calories: 35

Total fat: 0 grams

Saturated fat: 0 grams

Sodium: 5 milligrams

Potassium: 50 milligrams

Carbohydrates: 11 grams

Fiber: 1 gram

Protein: 0 grams