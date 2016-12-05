"We didn't use sunscreen back then," Ray Kieffer said. This is why his wife of 44 years, Susan, was so vigilant to watch for signs of skin cancer on the fair-skinned Irishman she fell in love with during dental school.

In 2009, Susan Kieffer first noticed a mole in the middle of Ray's lower back she was concerned about. However it wasn't until May of 2012 they saw a dermatologist. Susan Kieffer had been noting color changes and an irregular shape. Her persistence is what prompted the visit to a specialist who determined it was melanoma and they proceeded with treatment.

Ray Kieffer's journey in battling cancer over the past four years has included medical teams at Essentia Health, Mayo Clinic and Banner Health, located in Arizona during winters. What stands out to the couple is the ability of these organizations to coordinate his care seamlessly.

"Caring for our patients means offering them choices in treatment options and making it possible for them to experience all life has," said Ray Kieffer's oncologist Dr. Aby Philip at the Cancer Center at Essentia Health—St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Ray Kieffer's melanoma cancer has metastasized many times from small lumps in his hip and upper leg; that was removed by Essentia surgeon Dr. Ross Bengtson; to his stomach, pancreas, and spleen. Thanks to new treatment options including an immunotherapeutic drug called Nivolumab, used to control the cancer cell growth, the tumors Ray Kieffer had are not visible anymore. But he knows his cancer battle is ongoing.

The Kieffers want their journey to be understood as a message of hope. "There are continuous advancements in medicine to treat both the cancer cells and the side effects. Working with a team who is aware of these advancements and provides options is key."

"We can't say that I am cancer free, but we don't have fear like we used to either," Ray Kieffer said. "We have confidence in our care team, each other and our faith. We don't look too far ahead, but instead look for the positive in each day."

The Kieffer's advice to others is to be vigilant with yearly checks by a dermatologist. Catching skin cancer early is important.

SIDEBAR

ABCDEs of melanoma

Signs to look for and ask your primary care team about:

• Asymmetry,

• Border (irregular or poorly defined),

• Color (variations in coloring throughout the mole, or shades of tan, brown, black, or even white, red, or blue),

• Diameter greater than six millimeters,

• Evolving (a mole that looks different than the others or is changing in any way).