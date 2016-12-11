Although she tries to eat healthy and exercise, Beaubien discovered she was at risk for prediabetes.'

"It was a combination of being African-American and of a certain age," Beaubien said,, adding her mother also had late onset diabetes.

The program helped Beaubien lose 17 pounds and people at church noticed the change in her and the other participants.

"They could see the fruits of our labors and see that the program worked," Beaubien said. "We're living testimonials."

Beaubien was so impressed with the lifestyle change program that she decided to become a teacher with Janet Bedard and helped lead classes at their church this year.

The Diabetes Prevention Program, developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offers 16 education sessions in the first six months followed by six support sessions in the second six months. It has two simple goals: Lose 5 to 7 percent of your weight and get 150 minutes of exercise a week. Another round of those free classes are starting in seven lakes area communities after the New Year.

Eating a healthier diet and getting moderate exercise leads to weight loss, which is key to preventing prediabetes and diabetes. Prediabetes is when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diabetes.

Here's what Beaubien has to say about the program:

Q. What was your biggest challenge?

A. Completing the food tracker, where you write down what you've eaten. You also count fat grams. By tracking the food you've consumed, you end up being more careful about what you are going to eat. It makes you more accountable and helps you to make healthy choices and watch your portions.

Q. What was your biggest success?

A. Losing 17 pounds and then not regaining the weight. The program never asks you to deny yourself anything, but you become aware of what you eat. Maybe the biggest success is the awareness. We take a deeper look at how we eat and why we eat. For example, I'm stressed. Do I sit down with a bag of chips, have ice cream or go for a run? What can I do instead of eating?

Q. What did you find most helpful in making lifestyle changes?

A. You start with the 16-week program and you take it one week at a time. There's only one thing to focus on at a time. The ideas are introduced gradually and it's never overwhelming. Track what you ate. Measure portions. Look at fat grams. Try 30 minutes of movement in a week. I also like the interaction of the group because we share ideas and bring in healthy foods that we find.

Q. How do you see the program making a healthy difference in people's lives?

A. People begin to realize that they can continue to eat most of the things they enjoy but simply need to be mindful of the quantity. They start to see the importance of movement. You don't have to run a marathon, it's just important to move. They also ask, "Why do I eat? What do I do in other parts of my life that is transferrable to what I put in my mouth?" We have problem-solving skills so we see how we can use those skills every day with our eating habits.

SIDEBAR: JOIN A CLASS

Free lifestyle change programs are beginning in January around Crow Wing County.

Go to CrowWingEnergized.org to register. The sites are listed by date and include the cities of Baxter, Brainerd, Hackensack, Merrifield, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Pine River.

• 11:30 a.m., Jan. 9, The Warehouse, Pine River,

• 4:30 p.m., Jan. 9, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Hospital, Brainerd,

• 5:30 p.m., Jan. 9, and 6:45 p.m., Jan. 9, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brainerd,

• Noon, Jan. 10, Consolidated Telecommunications Co. office, Brainerd,

• 1:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic,

• 6 p.m., Jan. 10, St. Christopher's Catholic Church, Nisswa,

• 6:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Trailside Center, Pequot Lakes,

• 10 a.m., Jan. 11, Union United Church of Christ, Hackensack,

• 2:30 p.m., Jan. 12, Clow Stamping, Merrifield,

• 9 a.m., Jan. 12, and 5:30 p.m., Jan. 12, YMCA , Brainerd.