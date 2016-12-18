Healthy living: 3 things for better health

Way to get vitamin K include spinach, kale, roasted brussel sprouts, broccoli, parsley, and frozen asparagus, frozen okra, raw watercress and green cabbage. Other options include green apples, dried and pitted prunes, nuts, salmon and blueberries.

2. Don't slouch and beware of neck strain from repetitive movements to check phones.

WebMD reports slouching adds to stress on the spine.

"That puts a strain on the bones, muscles, and joints you need to hold your backbone in place. But lousy posture isn't just bad for your back. A constant slump smashes your inside organs together, and makes it harder for your lungs and intestines to work."

At a work desk, recommendations are to sit all the way back in the chair. Use a rolled-up towel or lumbar cushion behind the mid-back to protect the spine. "Bend your knees at a right angle and keep them the same height, or a bit higher, than your hips. Place your feet flat on the floor.

When checking the phone (and think how often and repetitively this happens) instead of constantly bending the neck or tilting the head down and straining the spine, WebMD recommends lifting the phone up to eye level instead of moving the head. And remember to do a neck stretch for relief.

"You probably know if you slouch or not. If you aren't sure, here's a quick way to tell. Place the back of your head against a wall. Move your feet 6 inches out from the baseboard. Your tush should touch the wall. Your lower back and your neck should be about 2 inches from it. If not, talk to your doctor about ways to improve your posture."

3. Consider wearable technology. The top fitness trend for 2017 is wearable technology, the American College of Sports Medicine reports. It's there not only in wearables like fitness bands or smartwatches but in fabrics and smart glasses.

"The health data collected by wearable technology can be used to inform the user about their current fitness level and help them make healthier lifestyle choices," said Walter R. Thompson, the lead author of the survey and associate dean in the College of Education & Human Development at Georgia State University in Atlanta, in a news release. The survey is in its 11th year.

Other trends on the list include: body weight training—using a person's own body weight as a form of resistance training; high-intensity workout training—short bursts of high-intensity exercise followed by a slower pace or breather; strength training and group fitness; yoga; worksite health promotions; functional fitness—using strength training to improve balance, coordination, force, power, and endurance to enhance someone's ability to perform activities of daily living; smartphone exercise apps; worksite health promotion; mobility and flexibility rollers—made typically from foam, rubber or wood as a way to relieve muscle tightness and improve circulation.

Go to tinyurl.com/hv86mul for the full study.