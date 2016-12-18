Crow Wing Energized: Gift ideas for those making a lifestyle change
Finding a meaningful gift for those on your list can be challenging.
If you know they are making a positive lifestyle change or plan to in 2017 the Crow Wing Energized National Diabetes Prevention Program lifestyle change coaches suggest the following items. They range in cost of less than $10 to more expensive. Along with the gift, offer a note of encouragement!
• Headwear.
• Towel.
• Sweatbands.
• Workout clothes.
• Coupon to redeem as a workout buddy (for the day when a little extra motivation is needed).
• Workout accessories like sport socks.
• Outdoor activity equipment (ski equipment).
• Indoor activity equipment (yoga mat or weights).
• Healthy snacks.
• Mason jar snacks (i.e. fill with healthy item with preparation instructions).
• Health magazine subscription.
• Fitbit or other tracking accessory.