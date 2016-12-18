Search
    Crow Wing Energized: Gift ideas for those making a lifestyle change

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 6:02 p.m.
    Consider a gift to match a healthy living goal and a note of encouragement for those seeking to make a healthy change as they head into the new year.

    Finding a meaningful gift for those on your list can be challenging.

    If you know they are making a positive lifestyle change or plan to in 2017 the Crow Wing Energized National Diabetes Prevention Program lifestyle change coaches suggest the following items. They range in cost of less than $10 to more expensive. Along with the gift, offer a note of encouragement!

    • Headwear.

    • Towel.

    • Sweatbands.

    • Workout clothes.

    • Coupon to redeem as a workout buddy (for the day when a little extra motivation is needed).

    • Workout accessories like sport socks.

    • Outdoor activity equipment (ski equipment).

    • Indoor activity equipment (yoga mat or weights).

    • Healthy snacks.

    • Mason jar snacks (i.e. fill with healthy item with preparation instructions).

    • Health magazine subscription.

    • Fitbit or other tracking accessory.

