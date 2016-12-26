Healthy Living: 3 things for better health

"Studies suggest eating or drinking carbohydrates before exercise can improve workout performance and may allow you to work out for a longer duration or higher intensity," the Mayo Clinic reports. "If you don't eat, you might feel sluggish or lightheaded when you exercise."

For those who plan to exercise within an hour after breakfast, the Mayo Clinic suggests a light meal or a drink like a sports drink. Breakfast options include: whole-grain cereals or bread, low-fat milk, juice, a banana, yogurt or a pancake.

If a large meal is planned, eat it at least three to four hours before exercising. Small meals or snacks may be consumed one to three hours before exercising.

"To help your muscles recover and to replace their glycogen stores, eat a meal that contains both carbohydrates and protein within two hours of your exercise session if possible," the Mayo Clinic stated. Good post-workout food choices include: yogurt and fruit, peanut butter sandwich, low-fat chocolate milk and pretzels, post-workout recovery smoothie or turkey on whole-grain bread with vegetables.

Planning the meals and the exercise come with benefits of being active.

"Regular aerobic exercise can help you live longer and healthier. After all, aerobic exercise reduces health risks, keeps excess pounds at bay, strengthens your heart and boosts your mood."

2. Eat slowly. "This gives your brain the chance to get the signal that you're full, so you're less likely to overeat," WebMD reports. "And if you take it slow, you're more likely to think about what you're eating and make sensible, healthy choices." It's OK to be the last one at the table.

3. Plan healthier snacks for New Year's Eve. Best weight-loss snack ideas from Women's Health include dark chocolate, low-fat cottage cheese topped with cinnamon, in-shell pistachios, roasted chickpeas, avocado and salsa or olives.

Avocados and salsa may be a good option to celebrate a new year, try using veggies as dipping choices to cut back on chips.

"Research suggests that it'll also leave you satiated for up to five hours," Women's Health reported of avocados. "Though avocados are high in fat, they hardly break the calorie bank—half of a medium avocado has the same number of calories as a handful of nuts, and the salsa packs more I-can't-stop-eating-this flavor."