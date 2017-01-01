Riverwood reported mindfulness coach Julie Anne Larkin takes participants on a journey to set a "New Year's intention to increase energy and vitality by reconnecting to the compassion and kindness that already exists within you."

"I'm very excited to pilot this new class in our local area," Larkin explains. "This second training class on mindfulness can help you discover what has been holding you back from happiness and peace of mind," Larkin said in a news release. "Through simple mindfulness, meditation and yoga practices accessible to all levels of fitness you can increase your awareness of healthy ways to care for yourself and others."

Larkin is a professional health and wellness coach who received her training in mindfulness from the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care and Society at University of Massachusetts Medical School and collaborated with Penny George Institute for Health & Healing at Allina Health in Minneapolis to create this class. Larkin lives in Aitkin County and has taught mindfulness training at Riverwood for three years.

For more information, contact Larkin at 218-398-1205 or call Riverwood's events line at 218-927-5188 or go online to www.riverwoodhealthcare.org and see the Education & Events section on the homepage.