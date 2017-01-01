Healthy living: 3 things for better health

The University College London researchers put forward the question: how important is sustained well-being? They aimed to examine whether enjoyment of life reported time after time over several years would have a stronger correlation with mortality than enjoyment of life reported as a single occurrence.

The study included 9,365 adults with an average age of 63 years of men and women living in England. "Enjoyment of life was assessed three times at two-year intervals between 2002-2006 through questionnaires, and associations with mortality were evaluated up to 2013.

The death rate was progressively higher among individuals who reported fewer occasions of high enjoyment.

"Compared with the group that reported no enjoyment, the risk of death from all causes was 17 percent lower among participants who reported two instances of high enjoyment and 24 percent lower in those reporting three instances of high enjoyment of life.

"Reports of high life enjoyment occurrences were greater in women, as well as in participants who were married or cohabiting, currently employed, well-educated, wealthier, and younger."

2. Want to add more greens. Try sautéed kale and white beans as a way to add more greens to the menu, WebMD recommends.

"For decades, Italian country cooks have simmered greens and buttery white beans together. A quick version from cookbook author Holly Clegg starts with Canadian bacon browned in a pan. Next, sauté an onion in olive oil. Add chopped kale, a can of white beans, chicken broth, and stir until the greens are tender. Canadian bacon adds meaty flavor with less fat than regular bacon."

3. A new year is a new opportunity to start a fitness plan, track activity and keep a food journal or at least keep track of food intake to help make a healthy new year. "Set specific, short-term goals, and reward yourself when you achieve them," stated the U.S. Office of Women's Health. "Don't expect to notice body changes right away. It can take weeks or months before you notice some of the changes from being physically active, such as weight loss. ...

"Don't let cold weather keep you on the couch! You can find activities to do in the winter, such as exercising to a workout video."