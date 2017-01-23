In marathons elite athletes, winners, have a "support crew." I had a support crew as well. My wife was with me during the tests, my admission to the hospital, and, literally, every day that followed. My first visitors were my three sons and my dad. One son dropped everything and flew from Utah where he teaches at the university. I was experiencing what the researchers tell us about resilience. Faced with some of the worst things life can throw at you, the support of others can help you persevere.

Nothing is more important to resilience than supportive, positive relationships. Relationships are key building blocks of resilience. For most, the foundation of our relationships is family. The asset of family support contributes to resilience throughout the lifespan. Its importance to healthy development in youth is obvious, but study supports the importance of family through our adult life as well. (Note: if you did not experience strong family support growing up, don't despair, read the next article in this series!)

So how do you build family support? Studies have shown the answer is pretty simple: You talk to each other.

I know, the women reading this are thinking "duh" and the men are thinking "oh no."

Remember as a kid when you had to be home for supper, or else? It turns out that sharing meals together has some pretty amazing outcomes, besides improved table manners. Fulkerson, a masters of nursing student at the University of Minnesota (2006), found that adolescents who ate 5-7 meals with their families each week did twice as well in school and were half as likely to get in trouble as peers who shared 0-1 meals per week with their families. We have no educational methods that can match those results!

It's easy to see the value of family support to youth, but the value of those relationships continues as we age. We come to view our parents less as authority figures and more as mentors. Our children are no longer dependents but friends who understand our strengths, weaknesses and values. In most cases, this occurs sometime after the child turns 30.

Take time to share meals with each other, take the headphones off and talk in the car, go for walks together, just spend time. Kids have a very different view of support than many adults.

Adults, in their busyness, like to talk about "quality time." Kids think in terms of quantity. Ask a kid who cares the most about them and they'll name the person who spends the most time with them.

Parents, don't give up when your teens appear to turn a deaf ear your direction. Keep in mind that as adults our values, our behavior, even our laugh, is a lot more like our parents than our middle school friends!

Leffert and associates, with the Search Institute in Minneapolis, (1998) determined it is reasonable to believe that family support increases internalization of positive values. These positive core values increase the likelihood of thriving.

Have you noticed that high achieving people generally have a positive view of themselves? The tendency in our culture is to think it's their success that makes them feel good. No, it's because they have a positive self-image that they are successful.

Thriving is like the flip side of resilience. Resilience is not just about surviving, it's about doing the best you can despite the bad things life hands us.