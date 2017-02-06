The event coincided with the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign, an annual event to raise awareness and funds to fight heart disease. In the spirit of that nationwide recognition, red outfits, shoes, hats and accessories were encouraged among those in attendance.

More than 700 women visited 83 vendor booths, offering wellness screenings and educational materials, along with freebies and red-themed fun, said Peggy Stebbins, CRMC marketing and public relations director.

The evening ended with a presentation from three medical professionals, sharing a wealth of information on the signs of and risk factors for heart disease, heart attacks and stroke along with the series of steps one can take to reduce risk of these life-threatening conditions.

Public enemy No. 1

The most common affliction of the heart is coronary artery disease—what Dr. Eric Fenstad, a cardiologist from the Minneapolis Heart Institute, described as public enemy No. 1 for him. It is the most common type of heart disease. As early as the second decade of life, people can begin to accumulate cholesterol, or plaque, deposits in the blood vessels. Eventually, these build over time and harden into calcium deposits. If the plaque ruptures, a person will experience a heart attack.

While chest pain, left arm pain and shortness of breath are common symptoms of a heart attack, some symptoms are more common in women than men. These include pain in the neck, jaw and throat and sometimes in the stomach or back. Although 90 percent of patients experience chest pain, Fenstad said some patients can have a heart attack without the Hollywood portrayal of grasping one's chest and falling over.

"It can make things very challenging on physicians and health care providers," Fenstad said.

The biggest risk factors associated with heart disease are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and smoking. Family history can inform a patient's risk, including whether there are family members who had heart attacks or stents prematurely—before age 50 for men, and age 60 for women.

--- --- --- --- ---

Heart by the numbers

17.3 million people worldwide die of heart disease each year.

46 percent of U.S. patients have a 5 percent or greater risk of a heart attack or stroke within 10 years.

A heart attack happens in the U.S. every 34 seconds.

92 million Americans have at least one type of coronary disease.

44 percent of Americans will have some kind of heart disease by 2030.

It takes two years after one quits smoking for heart attack risk to drop to that of a nonsmoker.

The U.S. spent $316 billion to treat cardiovascular disease and stroke in 2015.

--- --- --- --- ---

Factors specific to women include pregnancy-related conditions, such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and preterm births when the baby is less than 37 weeks. Postmenopausal women also have an increased risk for heart disease.

Calculators based upon population studies help determine one's risk for heart attack or stroke. One risk calculator, available at www.cvriskcalculator.com, will assess the 10-year risk for people between ages 20-79 based upon one's gender, race, cholesterol, blood pressure and history of diabetes and smoking. Another common calculator, based upon the multi-ethnic study of atherosclerosis, also takes into account one's coronary calcium scores and family history of heart attack. This calculator is designed for people ages 45-85.

A coronary calcium score can be determined with a test, which measures the level of calcium within one's blood stream. Fenstad said this test can be helpful for certain patients, including those at a moderate risk of 10-20 percent for heart disease, patients over 40 years old with diabetes and patients in the 6-10 percent risk category to learn whether cholesterol medication can reduce risk.

"You'll be hearing a lot more about precision medicine in the coming years," Fenstad said. "We can refine each patient's treatment plan. ... That's where the calcium score can come in handy."

Fenstad said putting everything else aside, there are four things one can do to bring one's risk almost to zero: quit smoking, achieve a body mass index of 25 or less, eat five servings of fruits and vegetables daily and to exercise for greater than 150 minutes each week.

Heart, broken

Fenstad explained another heart condition in the news recently following the death of actress Debbie Reynolds, just one day after the death of her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher. Called broken heart syndrome, the condition mimics a heart attack in many ways. It is not due to blockages within the heart, however—it's onset is most often caused by physical or emotional distress.

"Emotional triggers tend to be the most common type of trigger," Fenstad said. "This can be the death of a loved one, a death anniversary ... or a setting of financial stress, panic, fear or anxiety. It can happen with relationship breakups, or anger or frustration."

Physical stress brought on by surgery, blood stream infections, stimulant drugs or severe lung illnesses are also contributing factors to the syndrome, Fenstad said.

The top part of the heart squeezes down, causing the bottom part of the heart to balloon out. This leads to chest pain, shortness of breath, heart damage and in serious cases, can lead to death.

Of patients affected by broken heart syndrome, 80 percent are women, with the average age at 66 years old. It's this disproportionate effect on women that has researchers considering whether estrogen is a factor in the cause of the syndrome. Fenstad said there remain many unknowns about the condition.

Loving one's heart

Dietitian Heather Erickson and exercise physiologist Amanda Weiss, both of CRMC, shared some specifics on using diet and exercise to improve one's heart health.

With each bit of information the pair shared, the common theme was to increase one's fruit and vegetable intake to eat "cleanly," which Erickson described as "eating food that is natural, that we know what it is and that we can pronounce."

Much of what is to be avoided can be done so by cutting out most processed foods from one's diet, Erickson noted—whether this be trans fat, excessive saturated fats, added sugars, sodium, preservatives or other man-made ingredients. These ingredients are contributors to heart disease risk or may cause other health problems, including increasing pressure on the liver to rid the body of toxins and sugars.

Weiss noted the liver is designed to act as the body's filter, but if it's overburdened with removing the residual effects of "naughty" foods, it does not have time to perform one of its other vital functions: producing good cholesterol to offset bad cholesterol in one's system.

Another issue is often ingredients that would otherwise be nutritious have been stripped of their nutrients during processing, including canned fruits and vegetables. Manufacturers will try to add these nutrients back to foods, although often with vitamins and minerals made in laboratories instead of naturally occurring in foods.

Clean foods not only do not carry these unhealthy ingredients with them, they also provide nutrients needed by the cardiovascular system to function at its best, Weiss said.

These include:

• Omega-3 fatty acids. These decrease inflammation in the system, and are linked to preventing clot formation. They can be found in fish, nuts and flaxseed.

• Folate. Found in dark leafy greens such as spinach and kale, this nutrient helps regulate homocysteine levels, high levels of which are linked to heart disease.

• Monounsaturated fats. Found in foods such as nuts, seeds, cold-pressed olive oil and avocados, these fats are linked with lower bad cholesterol and potentially raising good cholesterol.

• Lycopene. This nutrient in an antioxidant, also linked with decreasing inflammation. This is found mainly in tomato-based products.

• Magnesium. Weiss said this is one of the most undervalued nutrients in her opinion. It helps prevent muscle cramping and regulates cardiovascular rhyth. It can be found in walnuts, spinach, yogurt and legumes.

• Polyphenol. Found in berries, this nutrient helps blood vessels dilate, assisting in lowering blood pressure.

• CoQ10. Weiss said the need to add this nutrient to one's diet is still controversial, but it helps with energy production within cells and may help turn fat into the energy. It can be found in lean red meats, soy oil and sardines, although Weiss noted some researchers believe it's better taken as a supplement.

"I think you'll find that healthy fats and fruits and veggies are maybe the common link there," Weiss said. "Those are the main nutrients that your cardiovascular system needs."

Clean eating will take some pressure off when it comes to exercise, Weiss said. Although 150 minutes of cardio is recommended, it takes much more to burn off foods high in bad fats and added sugars.

Two pieces of pepperoni pizza, Weiss said, take 159 minutes of stairs exercise to offset the nutritional impact. A 12-ounce can of soda takes 54 minutes of lunges, and a slice of cheesecake takes 2.5 hours of brisk walking.

"It takes your body a lot of energy for your digestive system to break those foods down," Weiss said. "Just eat clean, if you can."