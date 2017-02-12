3 things for better health

Dietitian Heather Erickson of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center shared some tips concerning the consumption of fat in relation to heart health. The presentation was part of the "Health is Your Best Accessory" event Feb. 2, hosted by CRMC at the Franklin Arts Center.

1. Kick trans fats to the curb. Erickson said trans fats are one of the most dangerous ingredients in the food supply. So dangerous, in fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration removed the fat from its list of ingredients generally recognized as safe.

Trans fats are man-made and are identified on nutrition labels when present in amounts of 1 gram or more. Erickson said even 1/2 grams of the fat can add up, so it's important to look at the ingredients lists on food labels. Hydrogenated oils present in a food means there are trans fats, she said.

Trans fats are set to be phased out by food manufacturers, but will continue to occur in the food supply for the next three years.

2. Keep saturated fats at 10-15 grams a day. The body can tolerate small amounts of saturated fats, Erickson said, although these are the fats you want to ensure you're moderating your intake of. These include fats in meats and cheeses. Buying leaner cuts of meat and lower fat cheeses are one way to moderate intake of this type of fat.

3. Check labels on low-fat and fat-free foods to see what was added to replace it. Erickson said although it might seem as though low-fat and fat-free products are healthier, manufacturers often increase the sugars or other manmade ingredients to give consumers the taste of full fat.

"It's going to be healthier to eat the full-fat product," Erickson said. "All of the extra sugars and manmade ingredients, our body doesn't know how to process, and they even kind of play with our brain chemistry, triggering hunger hormones."

Erickson said the cleaner the food we eat, the better off we are—so we can understand, and pronounce, what we're putting into our bodies.