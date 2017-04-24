Now we'll look at the first of three key internal assets that describe a resilient person. Achievement motivation is a value. It defines us by our aspirations. For most people, achievement motivation is developed during youth.

Before we examine how achievement motivation is developed and how it contributes to resilience, let's talk about school. For young people school is their job. Like adults, their job performance has a lot to do with how they feel about themselves. But this job is unique. You don't apply but you have to accept employment, and you can't quit.

Nevertheless, students respond well to a balance of encouragement and challenge by teachers and parents (Reininger et al., 2003). This balance of support and high expectations encourages students to develop achievement motivation. This is why a healthy school environment has great potential to help guide youth from risk to resilience (Werner & Smith, 1992; Masten & Coatsworth, 1998).

Achievement motivation is a commitment to accomplishing goals and completing tasks.

Achievement motivation predicts positive outcomes such as school success, delaying gratification and overcoming adversity (Scales, 2000). Academic success begins with school engagement. Talk to any student thinking about dropping out and they will tell you they don't belong in their school.

The first step in developing motivation for achievement is to encourage a sense of belonging. Build on the student's strengths. Failing students may struggle with core academics but have an interest in art, music, athletics, or robotics. Our traditional approach to improving school performance has been to increase the focus on core academics while decreasing the availability of the arts, vocational skill training and physical education. A study by Huang (2000) showed this strategy utterly failed to raise test scores in our schools. In fact, the only intervention that improved school test scores was to increase student participation in extracurricular activities. Huang, as well as Williams, MacMillan & Jamison (2006), found these activities led to a stronger sense of belonging and resulted in an increased motivation for learning. For example, a ninth grade boy may not like algebra but feels he's a valued part of the football team. This sense of belonging improves his attitude about school and increases his motivation to learn math.

Second, most underperforming youth misunderstand the real basis for success or failure. When

I began working on my doctorate, a professor told our cohort of 20 that most would not complete the program. He explained all of us were smart enough but "earning a doctorate isn't about being smart, it's about perseverance."

Four of us earned our doctorates. Many young students undervalue the role hard work plays in success. They believe success is about being smart. Further, they define intelligence by grades. "Smart" kids get As and Bs, "dumb" kids get Ds and Fs. Want to change a kid's self-assessment? Help him earn Cs. How do you get a C?

Complete your work every day. Teachers, parents and mentors can help students develop the discipline of completing homework. Once they earn improved grades you're dealing with a far more motivated, engaged (and smart) student. Murphey and associates (2004) found good grades are not only a measure of school engagement, they are also associated with avoidance of cigarette smoking, alcohol, and drugs, as well as delayed initiation of sexual activity. Why? Good grades are a result of participating in extracurricular activities after school rather than going home to complete homework.

A person who develops a value for achievement has the tools for a lifetime of personal growth.

A wise man once said "you can keep on learning, or watch TV." The choice is yours.