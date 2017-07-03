3 things for better health

1. Want to prevent hip, back and knee pain? The Mayo Clinic advises strengthening glutes, or those muscles on that backside, as a pain preventer. One exercise that can do it is a glute lift. Lay flat on the floor with hands stretched alongside and palms facedown. Bring knees up with feet planted flat on the floor with the heels beneath the knees. Engage the abs and lift the hips off the floor in what is called a bridge. Inhale to before the lift and exhale during the lift. Hold the bridge for five to 10 seconds for greater difficulty. Repeat up to 12 times in three sets.

2. Walnuts, long touted for health benefits and as a good way to get protein, especially for vegetarians, also may help keep the mind sharp as people age. WebMD reported walnuts may help protect against prostate cancer as well. "And, according to one study, you're more likely to eat healthy overall if they're a regular part of your diet," WebMD reported.

Options include adding them to oatmeal, cereal or yogurt. Walnuts also are a welcome addition to salads, adding texture and crunch. Try an apple walnut salad on a bed of greens.

"Walnuts are high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats and a good source of protein. Nuts have a reputation for being a high-calorie and high-fat food. However, they are dense in nutrients and provide heart-healthy fats," Medical News Today reported. "The combination of healthy fats, protein, and fiber in walnuts increase satisfaction and fullness, which makes them a great snack compared to simple carbohydrate foods like chips or crackers."

Many studies, Medical News Today notes, show eating more plant-based foods like walnuts decreases the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

3. Looking for a workout to flatten the stomach or work the abs without having to hit the floor or put strain on the wrong body part as can happen with sit-up? In fact, multiple groups including Harvard Medical School recommends those looking to create a stronger core (that midsection of the body) should skip the sit-ups.

"One reason is that sit-ups are hard on your back — they push your curved spine against the floor and work your hip flexors, the muscles that run from the thighs to the lumbar vertebrae in the lower back," Harvard Medical reports. "When the hip flexors are too strong or too tight, they tug on the lower spine, which can create lower back discomfort." Harvard recommends planks—supporting the body off the floor as in a pushup position but using toes and forearms—as a better workout. There are also options to modify the plank using knees for support while strengthening the core. But Women's Health has even more options to work on the core and flatten the belly all while standing and using a hand weight. The exercises are simple to follow. Go to bit.ly/2ueTMk4 to see a diagram and a video showing just how to do them.

