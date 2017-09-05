3 Things for Better Health

1. Planning ahead for school to start? Something that may help as schedules get back into a school and work routine, or just to help corral one thing in a busy day is a meal planning service. A free one called Pepperplate was recently featured among a list of websites for meal planning with The Washington Post's Lean and Fit column. Pepperplate was the only free option on the list. It offers to help organize the week with recipes, meal planning and shopping lists. Favorite recipes may be added from a host of websites or from the dog-eared recipe card next to the fridge. However, the site was fairly simple and appeared to require more manual input with fewer options for videos, how-tos and other guides.

Other options such as eMeals or CookSmarts or Plan to Eat have more elaborate sites with videos and meal planning resources—all aimed at reducing food waste, providing a teaching tool and cutting into stress that can come from being tasked with figuring out what to feed the family for three meals a day.

But there is a cost for the added features as they offer a free trial or free meals but a monthly subscription follows. The Washington Post column noted those monthly prices can range from $5 a month to $10. Depending on how much time and effort is saved, that may be money well spent if it's useful. Plan to Eat includes interactive grocery lists and pantry planning. Recipes may be dragged and dropped right into the weekly meal planner and Plan to Eat then creates the grocery list for you that can be printed or accessed by cellphone. Plan to Eat is available free for 30 days, no strings attached, they report—or for $39 a year after the free trial. For more on the meal planning possibilities, go to wapo.st/2vpF4ah for a description and link to see several options.

2. Set a goal of losing 10 pounds. Maybe the long-term goal is to lose many more, but losing just 10 pounds of bodyweight can make a big difference in health and won't feel as overwhelming or such an impossible climb. "Just 10 extra pounds add 40 pounds of pressure on your knees and other lower body joints," WebMD reported. Losing weight, at least 5 percent of a person's current body weight can also help people sleep better and longer, with sleep another key to healthier living and weightloss.

3. Take advantage of the farmer's markets and produce sales. The bounty of summer gardens is now in abundance. Don't have a garden? No problem. There are numerous farmer's markets in the area to provide access to healthy foods with low calories to add interest and flavor to salads.

Cucumbers can provide the salad bed instead of lettuce with additions of tomatoes, peppers and nuts or seeds to give it color and make it a refreshing option for lunch or dinner. Maybe adding in an egg or blueberries or avocado will be just the right addition. The great thing about such cucumber-based salads is that nearly everything goes and the imagination may be the only limit.

