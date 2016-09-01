Church News

First Lutheran Church will go back to two services beginning Sept. 11. That is Rally Day.

Worship will be at 8 a.m. with education hour, Messy Munchies, Sunday school and coffee fellowship at 9:15 a.m. There will be worship at 10:30 a.m. as well. All groups begin in the sanctuary at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 11.

Annual old fashioned chicken supper planned

GARRISON—Light of the Cross Lutheran Church of Garrison will have its annual old fashioned chicken supper from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 10. Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 5-10. Children age four and under are free. Light of the Cross is located two blocks west of the Garrison Family Foods on Monroe Street.

Friends of the Poor Walk planned

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP), a nonprofit organization that helps those living in poverty, will sponsor the Friends of the Poor Walk Sept. 24 to benefit those in need in our local communities. The event, "The Church Street Challenge," a 1.5 mile walk, will begin at 9 a.m in the St. Christopher's Church parking lot and end in the same location. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds and donations from the event will directly benefit the people in the local communities served by SVdP, and there are no administrative fees associated with the event. Anyone interested in learning more, participating, or making a pledge can visit

www.fopwalk.org; participants also can make an online pledge. They may also

register and make a donation the morning of the walk.

The event is held near Sept. 27, the feast day of the Society's patron, St. Vincent de Paul, who ministered to the poor in Paris in the 17th century. The walk in each community is designed and run by the St. Vincent de Paul Council in that area. The local walk is being sponsored by St. Anthony's Living Water of St. Alice Parish of Pequot Lakes, Pine River and Nisswa.

The Last Generation to perform

CROSSLAKE—The Last Generation band will be leading music for the 8:30 a.m. worship service at Crosslake Lutheran Church on Sunday. Leading the old time hymns will be members John Carlson, Mary Clement, Alden Hardwick, Duane Lennartson, Glenda Meech, George Riches and Arlene Steele.

Holy Cross Church bazaar

HARDING—Holy Cross Church will have its annual bazaar on Sunday. It starts with a Polka mass at 10 a.m. A chicken and ham dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entertainment all afternoon by the Polka Beats and Hilery Mrozek, children's games, bingo, fancy work, refreshments, gun raffle, silent auction. Hamburgers served all afternoon and evening. Grand raffle drawing at 7 p.m. for 137 prizes with first being $1,250 cash. Tickets are available from any member or the day of the bazaar.