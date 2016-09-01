Clergy View: It takes a village

An old Igbo and Yoruba (Nigerian) proverb states that it takes a whole village to raise a child. The same or similar proverbs exist in many African nations conveying the African worldview emphasizing the values and importance of family relationships and communal concern for one another.

I am reminded of this proverb especially because we are at the beginning of another new school year. The first time I was exposed to this proverb was back in the 1980s when Alice Smith Elementary School in Hopkins used it as a theme for their school encouraging parental and community participation in the shared responsibility of raising and educating our children. (In 1996 Hillary Clinton also embraced this proverb in a book she published about children and family values.)

Unfortunately my experience dealing with the struggles and challenges of raising our youth in our American culture has often revealed a much different attitude, worldview and practice. It grieves my heart to hear people abstaining from responsibility and even scapegoating other people or other groups for problems and ills caused by wayward young people making bad choices. "It's not my fault. It's the parent's problem...It's the school's problem...It's the coach...It's their friend's influence...It's the police department's problem...It's the business community...Park & Rec needs to step up...The churches need to do a better job of teaching our kids values, integrity, responsibility and good choices...and the list goes on." Each group or individual pointing a finger at the others and saying "their own personal responsibility is limited because they only have a small percentage of the child's time to influence, direct, empower and supervise the young person."

This is where we might do well to learn from our African neighbors. Just imagine the difference it would make if we would share responsibility and work together for the good of our children instead of always blaming others for problems beyond our control. Each of us needs to do our part in our sphere of influence to encourage, inspire and care for our children.

Also, if you are a praying person you could make it a priority and a goal to pray for our children, their teachers, their schools, and everyone whose life bumps up against theirs everyday. You will be pleasantly surprised and blessed by the impact and difference a little prayer will make.

It takes a village to raise a child. You are an integral part of this village.

David Uhrich is pastor of Christ Community Church, Nisswa.