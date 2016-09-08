Clergy View: Precious mettle

For 14 days in August I sweated, fretted and shouted, "We won!" ... in front of the TV. What a job by Team USA at the Olympics in Rio. What a haul of medals.

Some eight centuries after the first Olympiad, another team performed. No medals of gold, silver and bronze for them, just precious mettle displayed by them. And this endorsement: they'd carry Jesus' Gospel to the nations.

Now picture that: Greatness eluded Team Jesus.

The 2016 Olympiad now ended, the daily course of faith remains. "I Am the Way and the Truth and the Life," said Jesus. "No one comes to the Father except through Me." (Jn 14:6). Jesus enters a human race where people run hard for prizes that won't last. The adversary who "wowed" in Eden is still at it. Self-exaltation has ruled hearts from Adam and Eve until now. When humanity's first parents ran a course of their choice, they championed "I'm Number One" and "I'll do it my way."

Jesus ran differently. His course? A way of suffering, a way set by the Father, a "serving way" at the expense of self—Divine Service that fashions both living faith and disciplined follower. When Jesus called the disciples, saying, "Follow Me" (Mk 1:17), He taught and trained the 12 for three years. Listening, they learned and followed Him ... until Jesus' cross appeared. Then one betrayed Him and the rest ran off. But 11 repentant disciples were forgiven, returned and learned to carry their crosses. They finished their appointed courses and preached the Gospel wherever the Spirit directed them.

Now picture that: The cross that defines the course refines one's mettle.

In public ministry, Jesus touched, healed, fed, forgave and raised people from the dead, triumphs that prompted calls for Him to be king. But no coronation or kingly crown for Jesus: Jerusalem devoured her prophets. Betrayal, arrest and crucifixion intervened. Good Friday jeers replaced Palm Sunday cheers.

Now picture that: Crowned in thorns, Jesus shares the dais with two thieves.

Defeat? Not so fast! Laid low in death, Jesus is raised up by the Father (Ro 6:4). His cross and resurrection spell defeat for evil in every form. Neither sin nor death nor Satan's accusations can disqualify a Christian disciple from eternity with the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Baptized into Jesus' life, death, and resurrection, disciples die to sin daily and are raised up as "new creations" (2 Co 5:17). You and I, by grace, through faith in Christ alone, are Team Church.

Run well, live well and picture this: Our sweating, shouting and running finally done, we exchange precious mettle in Paradise for Jesus Christ's lasting, imperishable prize.

"Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it. Every athlete exercises self-control in all things. They do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable." (1 Co 9:24-25).

Gregg Copp is pastor of Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Baxter.