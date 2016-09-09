Church News

South Long Lake Church is hosting a concert featuring Goldrush at 7 p.m. today, Friday. The church is located at Highway 25 and Smart Road, approximately 7 miles south of Brainerd. For more information, call 218-829-6347.

14th annual Back to the '50s Party planned

NISSWA—The 14th annual Back to the 50's Party will be from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Christ Community Church, 24646 Hazelwood Drive, Nisswa. The public is invited to come and enjoy an evening of food, fun, dancing, door prizes and contests. Hamburger, cheeseburger and hot dog baskets as well as root beer floats will be served at nearly '50s prices. Everyone is encouraged to dress in '50s style and participate in hula hoop, bubblegum blowing and limbo contests and to join in the fun of doing the hokey pokey, the YMCA, the chicken dance and many other dances. Of course, there will be lots of '50s music and many door prizes.

AWANA to begin at CCC

NISSWA—AWANA, for grades preschool through sixth grade, will begin Wednesday and run through May 10, 2017, at Christ Community Church, 24646 Hazelwood Drive, Nisswa. Classes will be 6-7:30 p.m. with a fellowship supper served beginning at 5:15 p.m. There will also be an opportunity for children in seventh and eighth grade who want to continue in AWANA instead of youth group and that's called TREK.

There will be no entrance fee for AWANA but there will be a fee for a vest and book.

Rally Sunday at Good Shepherd

Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church will be having Rally Sunday 9 a.m. on Sunday. The Sunday school classes will be enjoying popcorn while watching a film on Daniel.

Adult Bible class will resume the study on the book of Matthew, chapter 19.

Good Shepherd is located at 5878 Pine Beach Road, Brainerd. For more information, call the church office at 218-824-3052.

Open discussion planned

Have you had a near-death experience or met someone who has? Join us for a discussion about this topic at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Brainerd Public Library, 416 South Fifth St., Brainerd. Gain new perspectives and learn spiritual exercises that can help you see heaven before you die. Sponsored by Eckankar. For further information, call 800-717-0371.​

Centering Prayer and Lectio Divina set

LITTLE FALLS—The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls invite the public to join them for Centering Prayer and Lectio Divina (Sacred Reading) from 6-7 p.m. Thursday in the Gathering Space at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls. Centering Prayer is an ancient and contemporary way of prayer. In a small group, persons gather for 20-30 minutes to pray in quiet, listening with openness to God's presence and action in our lives. Centering Prayer is experiencing a relationship with God as well as a discipline to foster that relationship. It is a movement beyond conversation with God to communion with God. That is followed by "Lectio Divina," a reflection on the coming Sunday Scriptures. Come, the third Thursday of the month, gather with sisters and members of all faiths to ponder God's presence in your life, and open yourself to receive the gift of a closer union with God. No need to pre-register. For more information, call 320-632-0668 or email franciscanlife@fslf.org.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church has new service times

This Sunday, Bethlehem Lutheran Church will have new service times at 8:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Education Hour will take place from 9:30-10:20 a.m. and will include the start of Sunday school for children and youth and the start of the 1 Timothy Bible Study for adults. Three-year-olds will receive a blessing at the 10:30 a.m. service as they begin their journey in Sunday school.

Fall programming will begin Wednesday. Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. until it's gone. Worship team will rehearse at 5:30 p.m. Children's Choir (youth in grades 1-4) will practice from 5:30-6 p.m. with Youth Choir (youth in grade 5 and up) from 6-6:30 p.m. Our worship time of 6:20 p.m. will remain the same. Catechism will kick off for youth in grades 6-9 with a Parent/Youth Night at 7 p.m. High School Youth Group will meet at 7 p.m. Story Hour for kids up to grade 6 will start at 7 p.m. Senior Choir will rehearse at 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 will include Holy Communion at both services and the Jonah 03 Group will be commissioned at the 10:30 a.m. service. The sixth-grade retreat will take place after the 10:30 a.m. service and will last until 2 p.m.

Painting the Stars

First Congregational United Church of Christ in Brainerd will host a series of discussions about the relationship between science and faith called "Painting the Stars: Science, Religion and an Evolving Faith." The series will include videos and time for questions and discussion. The first session begins Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then continues Sept. 18, the first and third Sundays in October and November, and finishes the first Sunday in December. The program is moderated by David Crum. First Congregational is a progressive church that welcomes all people.

Bethel Lutheran Church events

Confirmation classes resume for the fall at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Lutheran Church.

On Sunday the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Choir will share their Gospel and Praise songs and inspiring stories of addiction recovery during the 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school rally will follow at 10 a.m. and a potluck lunch will conclude the morning celebration.

Wednesday the Ladies of the Church will meet at 10 a.m. for their regular meeting and Bible study.

Bethel is located at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Thompson Road.

Drawn to the Word worship and artistic experience set

Come and join us for a Drawn to the Word worship and artistic experience where artist and Pastor Paul Oman will paint a larger-than-life sized mural of the Prodigal Son before your eyes at Crosslake Lutheran Church at the 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 worship service. This story will unfold artistically, musically, narratively and scripturally during the event. Visit www.paulomanfineart.com for more information.

Fall Together Sunday at Trinity Lutheran

Fall Together Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd will be Sunday. This is the beginning of the fall worship schedule with two services on Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. each with Holy Communion. The Fall Together Sunday services will be highlighted with special music along with the "Lift High the Cross" finale. Pastor Hans Anderson will deliver the message. Sunday School classes will be held between services.

Along with the worship services and Sunday school there will be a pancake breakfast served by the Senior High Youth. Two bouncy houses will round out the activities for Fall Together Sunday from 9-11 a.m.

There will be a Service of Installation for Confirmation guides and Sunday school teachers for 2016-17 at both services.

The Wednesday night services will continue to be held at 6 p.m. This is an informal 30-minute service with contemporary music and Holy Communion. A meal will be served at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall prior to the service.

Prayer time for 9/11

As we come upon the 15th anniversary of 9-11-2001, we want to worship and pray to our Heavenly Father at 2 p.m. Sunday in Gregory Park by the grandstand. We want to take this time to remember all those who lost their lives on the tragic day 15 years ago. We want to gather together as a body of believers in Jesus Christ and offer up our gratitude to our God, who has provided protection for all those who live in the Brainerd lakes area. The Color Guard will present the colors while the Pledge of Allegiance is said and the national anthem is sung.

We want to take this time to honor all the people that protect and keep our Brainerd lakes area safe. We want to honor all those who serve in our military, both past and present, the police departments, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department, fire departments, the ambulance services, the Minnesota State Highway Patrol, the paramedics, all the mayors, the city councils, the Crow Wing County Judicial System and county attorneys, the churches, the school districts, the chaplains and the medical professionals in the five county area. Join us on Sunday to offer our thankfulness for all the many ways that this area joins together in peace, unity, harmony and love.

Bring your Bible, a lawn chair and a friend. Let us worship the King of kings and the Lord of lords. We will be using the Bible verses: 2 Chronicles 7:14, 2 Peter 3:9, Philippians 2:10 and 11, Matthew 28:18-20 and Isaiah 58:1A.

German dinner planned for Sept. 16

There will be a German dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hillman, junction of Highway 27 and County Road 47. Cost: adults, $9.50; under 10, $4; and under 5, free.

Zion Lutheran to host bus trip to 'Camelot'

LITTLE FALLS—Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls is hosting a bus trip to see "Camelot" at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater. Departure by Coach from Zion Lutheran will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 and returning about 5:30 p.m. The $85 ticket price includes the bus, seats, theater tickets and a meal of your choice. Call Carlyle Olsen at 320-632-1655 to reserve your tickets today. Checks should be made out to Zion Lutheran and sent to Carlyle Olsen, 105 First St. NE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Lord of Life service change

BAXTER—Lord of Life's worship services will change effective Sunday. There will be worship at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Rally Day Activities will be held from 9:30-10:15 a.m. All families are encouraged to attend and enjoy these activities with their children.

Regular worship will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday.