Church News

BAXTER - Lord of Life's fall worship schedule has begun with Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Fellowship and Sunday school for children and adults is from 9:30-10:15 a.m.

Wednesday worship is held at 6 p.m.

New fall studies begin at Faith Baptist Church

On Sunday, during the 9 a.m. hour, the adult classes begin the study of I John. At 6 p.m., the adults, teens and children will begin the book: "The Story.:

On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., several adult studies begin: A combined adults class will study the topic Creation and the Bible; a men's class will study the book "Uncommon: Finding Your Path to Significance" by Tony Dungee.

A young adults class will meet at Brick House Pizza to study Current Culture: A Biblical Understanding and Response.

The following Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m., the women's class will start. The women's class will study the book "Life Management for Busy Women" by Elizabeth George.

Second annual Community Shindig planned

The Brainerd Lakes Catholic Churches will have the second annual Community Shindig on Sept. 23 with a free live concert by Luke Spehar on the Mills Stage at the County Fairgrounds. It is a picnic event (food, beverages, games) starting at 6 p.m. with great music from 7 to 9 p.m. The mission for this event is to provide a fun, Christian atmosphere for the community as a whole in addition to the parishioners of All Saints, St. Andrew's, St. Francis, St. Mathias and St. Thomas of the Pines.

Breakfast and book sale

First Lutheran Church's Social Ministry is having its annual Breakfast and Book Sale at 9 a.m. Sunday.

St. Francis Catholic School Foundation Dinner set for Sept. 30

BAXTER—The Annual St. Francis Catholic School Foundation Dinner is set for Sept. 30 at Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter. The theme for this year's dinner is "If Today You Hear His Voice."

Keynote speaker for the event is Bishop Paul Sirba, who is the ninth Bishop of Duluth. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis in 1986. He was raised in Bloomington and attended Nativity of Mary Grade School, the Academy of the Holy Angels, the College of St. Thomas, and the St. Paul Seminary. He received his Master of Divinity degree from St. Paul Seminary and a Master of Arts degree from the Notre Dame Apostolic Catechetical Institute in Arlington, Va. Bishop Sirba was ordained a bishop on Dec. 14, 2009. For the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Bishop Sirba has served as a Region VIII representative on the Priorities and Plans Committee and as a member of the Administrative Committee; he is a member of the Catholic Home Missions Committee.

The St. Francis School Foundation has played a key role in the school expansion project, tuition assistance and technology advancements. The objective of the Foundation is to insure the school has financial stability for the future.

Cost per ticket for the event is $125; additional information is available by contacting the school at 218-829-2344.

Brainerd Laestadian Lutheran Church to host special services

The Brainerd Laestadian Lutheran Church is hosting special fall services and a presentation by guest speaker Swen Sorvala, of Howell, Mich. The presentation, which will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, will be on "Forgiveness," followed by an evening devotion. Sunday morning worship services will be at 11 a.m. All activities will be at the church located at 1501 South Eighth St., Brainerd.

Fourth annual Rural MN Wellness conference planned

The fourth annual Rural MN Wellness conference at the First Lutheran Church in Brainerd will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wellness in the Woods is the only consumer run, non-profit organization in Minnesota. They support those that have a lived experience with a mental health issue and offer

classes and training for those that want it. They offer training in QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) which is for suicide prevention: WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) for daily living and in times of a crisis; MHFA (Mental Health First Aid) which helps people to understand what to look for in someone who is having problems.

Lutefisk dinner at Our Savior's

PEQUOT LAKES—The annual lutefisk and meatball supper will begin at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes. Tickets are available at the door. As in the past, there will be no advance ticket sales. The price of the tickets this year is $15 for adults, $6 for children 5-12 and children under 4 eat for free.

The Gravdahl family will once again cook the lutefisk as they have done for many years. Leann Pitzl is in charge of the event. Members of the congregation all work together in preparing, serving and cleaning up.

Our Savior's Lutheran Church is located at Main and Brown Streets, one block west of the stoplight in Pequot Lakes.

The Churchyard to be special guests at Light of the Cross

GARRISON - The Churchyard will be the special guests at Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison on Sunday at the 9 a.m. communion worship service. Light of the Cross Lutheran Church is located two blocks west of the Garrison Family Foods, once known as Super Valu.

Beth Moore Bible study planned

The women's Beth Moore 10-week Bible study "The Patriarchs" will begin Mondays, Sept. 26 through Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $19 for book fee.

This is a study about Old Testament patriarchs Abraham, Isaac and Jacob covering the book of Genesis, Chapters 12-50. It will include God's blessings, covenants and promises and how these affect lives today.

Contact the church at 218-568-5755 to register by Monday. Include name and phone number.