Clergy View: Jesus is the Word

The Word of God is living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword, and piercing as far as the division of soul and spirit, of both joint and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart. Hebrews 4:12

God's word is as accurate today as it was when it was spoken into the hearts of its writers by the Holy Spirit many years ago. The Bible has just as much meaning and power today as ever before. Some people have said that the Bible was written by men and is not inspired by God and thus not relevant for today. I could not disagree more! As I read the Bible it is as if it was written by people alive today and speaking right into my life and generation. That would be true for any person at any time in history. That is truly amazing and shows the hand of God is all over each word.

While some see the Word of God as antiquated and non-relevant for today, others see the Bible as God's word but only as relative to their needs and wants and not for God's plans and purpose for their lives. To them the Bible is true but not personal. They find no problem with additions and subtractions to God's Word as long as it fits their purposes. This may be more dangerous than they thought the Bible is, an antiquated book written by man.

The foundation of our Christian faith is based on the Bible and like any foundation, the structure built on it is only as strong as that foundation. The integrity of anything built on a foundation is the integrity of that foundation. You chip away at the foundation, you risk the collapse of the structure. It is disturbing that some "biblical scholars" try to adjust the Bible to fit into their current society and in doing so are destroying their very own personal Christian faith. If scripture is to be interpreted by the values of society then where do you draw the line as to what scriptures are to be changed or by whose interpretation? Maybe it should be left up to the reader's own interpretation. That would be scary.

To me the Bible is perfect. It needs no changes. The only change that is needed is in each one of us. Every day I read the Word of God. Some days it encourages me and some days it challenges me, but every day it changes me. I find so much hope in the Bible that I read it every day. It's far better than the hopelessness of the evening news or daily paper. I encourage you to read the Bible and attend a church that holds the Word of God as the only foundation for Christian living. The Bible is not a book. It is a person. The person is Jesus Christ. Ask Him into your life and watch the Word of God come alive.

Brian Kimbler is pastor of Remnant Ministry Center in Brainerd.