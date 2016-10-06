Church News

PEQUOT LAKES—Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Highway 371, Pequot Lakes, will have its family fall festival on Oct. 16 with a meal at 12:30 p.m.

Lunch by bonfire (weather permitting), games, and fellowship. The event is free for all ages. No costumes. Bring a carved pumpkin for entry into the carving contest. Adults too.

The youth rummage sale and ladies bake sale will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 (bag sale). Now accepting donations for the sale. Call Lorna at 218-568-4978.

Teen Challenge Choir to appear locally

Area churches will host the MN Adult and Teen challenge choir.

They include Aitkin Heritage on Oct. 16; Calvary Church in Walker on Oct. 23; Wadena Alliance and The Rock Family Worship Center in Little Falls on Oct. 30.

The residents of the Central Minnesota Campus in Brainerd will perform a number of songs as well as share their stories of hope and healing from addiction.

For almost 30 years, MN Adult and Teen Challenge has been restoring hope to adults and teens struggling with drug and alcohol addiction with effective and affordable shorter-term programs called Life Renewal, as well as the distinctive long-term faith-based recovery program. The Brainerd campus offers the long-term residential recovery program for adult men as well as outpatient treatment services for women and men. For more information, visit mntc.org or call 218-833-8777.

Sunday is Bell's final service at St. John's

AITKIN—St. John's Episcopal Church in Aitkin is preparing to say goodbye to its long time pastor.

The Rev. Karl E. Bell's final service at St. John's will be 9 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Bell has held Sunday services at the church for the past 12 years.

A native of St. Paul, he was ordained in 1961 in the Episcopal Church's Cathedral of our Merciful Saviour in Faribault and the church in Aitkin helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of his ordination five years ago.

Before retiring in 2004 to a family lake place in Fifty Lakes, Pastor Bell had a long and colorful ministry. In 1967, he was sent to Naples, Fla., at the time still a small town, to start a new congregation. Later, following 12 years with the Episcopal Church in La Crosse, Wis., there followed 25 years of overseas ministry with English-language congregations in Caracas, Venezuela, Wiesbaden, Germany, and Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Pork dinner set for Thursday

PINE RIVER—Faith Lutheran Church in Pine River will have a pork dinner from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.

The church is located 13 miles east of Pine River on County Road 1.

Fall supper planned at Pillager First Lutheran Church

PILLAGER—Pillager First Lutheran Church will have its fall supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 15.

Annual turkey dinner set for Oct. 19

MOTLEY—The Motley United Methodist Church will have its annual fall turkey dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

Cost: $10 adults; kids age 6-12, $5; children under 5, free. Music will be by Jim Olsen, guitarist.

The church is located at 847 Third Avenue South Lane, Motley.

Fourth annual fall adult clothing giveaway

BAXTER—The fourth annual adult clothing giveaway will be today, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter.