Clergy View: Ready for battle?

I'm not referring to terrorism or multi-cultural conflicts. I'm asking this question as it relates to Paul's admonition (or invitation) to put on the armor of God which is recorded in Ephesians 6:10-20. The armor is comprised of "truth, the Gospel, faith, salvation, the Word and prayer."

Paul makes it very clear that our struggle is not with a "flesh and blood" enemy. He writes, "our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places." (Ephesians 6:12 NASB)

What can we do? We seem so small, insignificant and powerless to take on such a demonic enemy. That's why Paul tells us to arm ourselves and protect ourselves with the "armor of God" so that we'll be ready to face the enemy and stand firm on the strength of the Lord.

I found another interesting clipping as I was going through my 20-plus years of files:

"I am a soldier in the army of my God.

The Lord Jesus Christ is my commanding officer.

The Holy Bible is my code of conduct.

Faith, prayer, and the Word are my weapons of warfare.

I have been taught by the Holy Spirit, trained by experience,

tried by adversity and tested by fire.

I am a volunteer in this army, and I am enlisted for eternity.

I will either retire in this army at the rapture or die in this army;

But I will not get out, sell out, be talked out, or pushed out."

Does this describe you? As a soldier in the army of God we need to be committed,

faithful, reliable, capable and dependable. If (when) God needs us, we are there! I'm in.

I am a soldier in the army and I'm marching, claiming victory. I will not give up. I will

not turn around. I am a soldier, marching heaven bound.

Here I stand! Will you stand with me?

Guess what...if you've accepted Jesus as your Lord and Savior, you're already enlisted!

So here's my question for you to ponder and honestly answer in your heart:

Which part of the service are you in?

1. Active duty: serving the Lord faithfully, daily, and on duty 24/7?

2. Reserve status: serving only when called upon two or three times a year - Christmas, Easter, Mother's Day or some other holiday?

3. Guard status: backing up the active duty group? or

4. AWOL! Absent without the Lord? We need to be ready for battle. There's no question we're living in evil times. Hold on to Jesus, pray a lot and spend time getting into God's Word. Put on the full armor of God and get ready.

David Uhrich is pastor at Christ Community Church, Nisswa.