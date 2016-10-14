Church News

Pastor St. John will share during Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and again at the morning service at 10:45 a.m. They will be followed by a time of fellowship, a short meeting and a wild rice soup lunch. The church is located at 13919 County Road 36 in Crosslake.

For more information, call 218-851-7777.

Guest speaker at Gloria Dei

PEQUOT LAKES—Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes will be hosting a guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

Craig McCourt is a gifted inspirational speaker for all ages. He is a lay-minister, rostered with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For over 25 years he has ministered to youth and their families, presenting biblical truths in ways that motivate change in believer's lives.

There will be a time of fellowship at 6 p.m.

Gloria Dei is located in Pequot Lakes at 30609 Highway 371, between Dairy Queen and SuperValu.

ELCA Heartland Conference Fall Gathering set

BAXTER—The Women of the ELCA Heartland Conference Fall Gathering will be Oct. 22 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. Local author, Donna Salli, will

discuss her recently released book, "A Notion of Pelicans." Cost is $8.

LWML fall bazaar planned at Shepherd of the Lake

GARRISON—The LWML annual fall bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Garrison.

There will be lefse, craft items, a bake sale, pasties, Grandpa's Shed and Grandma's Attic.

A luncheon of soup and sandwiches, homemade pies, coffee and lemonade will be available. Shepherd of the Lake is located on Highway 169, 1 mile north of the "Y" in Garrison.

499th Anniversary of the Reformation set for Sunday

The following Brainerd lakes area Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) congregations will gather for worship to celebrate the 499th Anniversary of the Reformation at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd: Bethlehem (Brainerd), First (Brainerd), Trinity (Brainerd), Lord of Life (Baxter), Lutheran Church of the Cross (Nisswa), and Crosslake Lutheran (Cross Lake).

Bishop Tom Aitken (ELCA Bishop of the Northeastern Minnesota Synod) will be present to preach and preside during communion. The service will include a mass choir from members of the six congregations under the direction of Marcus Aulie, the Trinity Lutheran bell choir and a joint procession of retired and active clergy along with other lay leaders.

Annual bake and rummage sale planned

Bethel Lutheran Church of South Long Lake will hold its annual bake and rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Baked goods, canned goods, produce, quilts, craft items, dish towels and dish cloths will be available. Homemade pie, sloppy joes and coffee will be served during the sale hours.

The youth will have a rummage sale with housewares, books, lots of kids clothing and miscellaneous items. This is a Thrivent Action Team event and proceeds from their sale

will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for area children.

Bethel is located at the intersection of Thompson Road and Five Mile Road.

Harvest Festival set for Thursday

HILLMAN—Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hillman will have its annual Harvest Festival on Thursday.

The silent auction will be from 5:30-8:15 p.m. The potluck meal will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with the Talent or No Talent show from 7 to 8 p.m.

Immanuel is located at the junction of Highway 27 and County Road 47.

'What is in your purse?' presentation set

BAXTER—"What is in your purse?" will be presented by Life's Excursion Ministry at 6:30 p.m. today, Oct. 14, in the meeting room at the Comfort Inn in Baxter.

There will be fellowship, prayer, food and door prizes.

Cost: $7. RSVP by calling 218-831-7017.