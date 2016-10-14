Clergy View: Thankful for the fingerprints of God

As I enjoy this time of year I hear words of the Psalmist echoing in my head: The heavens are telling the glory of God; and the firmament proclaims his handiwork. Psalm 19:1.

This time of year we see so clearly the handiwork of God in creation. As the leaves change color, the birds begin to go south, other animals get ready for winter; and we ourselves get our homes ready and ourselves ready for winter.

Where do you see the fingerprints of God? Where do you see the beauty of God's handiwork in your life, in the lives of our neighbors, in our community?

I love that question because it reminds us that God is at work and God's fingerprints are all around us. We see those fingerprints in creation and most importantly, we see those fingerprints of God in each other. Each one of us is a beautiful creation of God. As we are in relationship with each we see God at work and God's handiwork.

What powerful words of love, life and hope we need to hear ... that I need to hear. Words that bring us to a different place than the words of fear and distrust that we hear in our public discourse today. We all are God's fingerprints. As we hear that promise, it calls us into a relationship, conversation and opportunities to share time around a table together. It calls us to share our story and be open to hear the story of our neighbor and allow their story to become a part of our story. As we share our stories we learn about each other and we see God and we grow together as citizens of this world and as people of faith.

We all are the fingerprints of God and in that understanding we are called to live in relationship, seeing our neighbor, acknowledging their presence, needs and gifts and above all their status of children of God worthy of respect and love.

I am thankful for fingerprints of God that I see in you! Blessings!

Kari Williamson is pastor at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa