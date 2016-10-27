Church News

Reformation Sunday at Bethel Lutheran

Pastor Jeff Macejkovic will lead the Reformation Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, South Long Lake.

Coffee fellowship and Sunday school classes will follow the service at 10 a.m.

Confirmation classes will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 and the ladies of the church will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 9. The church Council will be meeting that evening at 7 p.m.

Bethel is located at the intersection of Thompson Road and Five Mile Road.

All Saint's Day commemoration

On Sunday, the First Congregational Church, 415 Juniper St., Brainerd, will be combining an All Saint's commemoration with the Mexican culture's honoring Day of the Dead.

Those interested are invited to participate by bringing photos of the person(s) for the Remembrance Altar. The sanctuary will be decorated with authentic Mexican papel picado (paper cutouts), comal incense, figures of La Catrina (a feisty lady skeleton) and symbols from the rituals practiced at this time of the year in Mexico.

Dia de Muertos is a sacred holiday in many Latino countries, but most venerated in Mexico. Nov. 1 and 2 are the official dates, relating to All Saint's Day in the Catholic tradition. It is a time to remember the "dearly departed" with stories, their favorite foods, photos, marigolds and candles combined on altars in one's home or with visits to the cemetery.

The church service begins at 10 a.m. followed by a coffee hour featuring Pan de Muertos (a sweet bread) and Agua de Tamarindo; Tamarind juice, part of the Dia de Muertos celebrations. For more information, call First Congregational Church at 218-829-2528.

Trinity to celebrate the Rite of Confirmation

Trinity Lutheran Church of Brainerd will be celebrating the Rite of Confirmation on Reformation Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. service with 14 young people participating.

Also, there will be a service at 8:15 a.m. Pastor Hans Anderson will be preaching at both services with Holy Communion being served. The Education and Coffee Hour will be between services.

Wednesday evening services are held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. The services are 30 minutes with Holy Communion served. A meal is served beginning at 5 p.m. in the Gathering Area.

The church is located at 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

For additional information, visit www.trinitybrainerd.org or call 218-829-5147.

Zion Lutheran to have annual fall bazaar

All are welcome to Zion Lutheran Church's annual fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at 411 Third Ave. NE, Little Falls.

There will be bakery goods, crafts, books, media and a Grandma's Attic.

A soup and pie luncheon will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Taize Prayer planned

LITTLE FALLS—The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls invites all Christians to join with them for Taize Prayer at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Gathering Space at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls.

Taize Prayer is a reflective, meditative prayer experience that includes sung chants. Gather for an hour with the beauty of lighted candles, the San Damiano Cross, songs, chants, scripture readings, petitionary prayers and contemplative silence to experience Christ's presence. In the sacred space of contemplative silence God often touches us deeply, and healing and transformation happen. This unique style of prayer originated at the ecumenical community in Taize, France, and has spread around the globe. Taize Prayer is open to the public; people of all Christian traditions are welcome to attend. The prayer of Jesus "that all may be one" is your special invitation to come.

For more information, contact the Franciscan Life Center at 320-632-0668 or email franciscanlife@fslf.org.

Election Day Communion service planned

First Lutheran Church in Brainerd will have an Election Day Communion service at 7 p.m. Tuesday where attendees will celebrate an allegiance to a God who knows and loves all equally, pray for the powers that rule the world and gather around the communion table to remember the one who first loved us.

Light House support group to meet Thursday

The Light House support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 14387 Edgewood Drive, Baxter.

The meeting is for anyone who has a family member or friend who is struggling with addictions.

For further information, call 218-270-2995.

Trunk or treat planned at Christ Lutheran

Trunk or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, 13815 Cherrywood Drive, Baxter.

Trunk or treat at Faith Baptist

There will be a trunk or treat activity from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Faith Baptist Church, 229 28th St. SE, Brainerd.

There will be candy, hayrides, hot cocoa and more.

For more information, call 218-829-3191.

Annual fall dinner/bazaar at Sacred Heart Church/School

STAPLES—The Sacred Heart fall festival will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Church in Staples.

Roast pork loin and chicken dinner will be $10 for adults, $5 children 6-10 and 5 and under free.

For takeouts and in town deliveries, call Dan at 218-639-8032.

The bazaar begins at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart School. Included are bingo, a plant sale, fresh produce and a bake sale. The raffle drawing is at 1:30 p.m.

Maple Hill annual deer hunters' dinner

PINE RIVER—Maple Hill Lutheran Church in rural Pine River will host its annual Deer Hunter's Dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

The meal consists of meatloaf, real mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, coleslaw, rolls, pie and a beverage.

The freewill offering from the dinner will be used for various ongoing church projects.

Everyone is invited, including non-hunters.

Maple Hill Lutheran Church is located at 3986 44th St. SW. It is 4 miles west of Pine River on County Road 2, then 5 miles south on County Road 26; or south of Pine River on County Road 1, west on County Road 28 3 miles, then north 1 mile on County Road 26.

Bluegrass concert planned

CROSSLAKE—The monthly bluegrass concert is 6 p.m. Sunday at Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church. There will be old time hymns and music, performed on a variety of instruments including banjo, mandolin, guitar, dulcimer, piano and more. Refreshments are served. For more information, call 218-851-7777.