Clergy View: God alone can heal America

In four days we are facing another election and the days are pretty dark in America—I believe our darkest. Each election cycle I see Christians calling out to God to "show up" and "save our land" (myself included) only to cave in to the status quo without ever giving God a chance to do something big unless He chooses to respond along our particular party line. We quote Scriptures like, II Chronicles 7:14, "If my people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." And yet we are more reminiscent of Matthew 15:8, "This people honors Me with their lips, but their heart is far from Me," largely because we are not humble, in fact, some of the most vile and disparaging remarks I have heard come from those who call themselves Christians because someone would dare to disagree. We also seem to have an issue with even admitting that we may have "wicked ways" or "other gods" in our lives, let alone the conviction to confess and repent of them.

Where is our desperation for God to show up? Our hope does not lie with any man or woman. I believe that God awaits our desperation and repentance for our own wickedness. He waits for Christians to take a stand as Elijah, and trust Him, without compromise, so that if He were to not show up we might lose everything. Can we trust Him to act outside of partisan, party politics? Proverbs 21:1, "The king's heart is a stream of water in the hand of the Lord; He turns it wherever He will." God's promises are true and timeless and we do know the truth that God alone can heal America. He does not need our vote but He will require that those with pure hearts boldly declare that today He alone will be God in America! Selah.