Clergy View: What a difference a day can make

This year I was in the middle of rewriting that formula when we got dumped on. One day the world was barren and dull. The next day, everything is adorned in white. Limbs of trees suddenly bow in reverence. Empty yards fill with choirs of snow angels. Military installations—a.k.a. "snow forts"—spring up. All in a day.

What a difference a day can make. I confess I was among those who did not foresee the outcome of this year's presidential election. My sense of the support Hillary Clinton had relative to Donald Trump was completely wrong. In that respect it isn't just snowfall that makes this year unusual. Election results are usually easier to foresee. Not so this year.

Our congregation serves as a polling place. On Election Day, as a steady stream of people flowed in to vote, I was moved more than once by the sacred trust that exists between citizens and those who have sacrificed so much to preserve our rights. Surveys and opinion pollsters do not determine the outcome of our elections. We the people do. All in a day. A day in which we make a difference.

And what a difference a day can make. As a White Sox fan, I'm loathe to bring this up. But my whole life long, I've been able to tease my Cubby-loving friends on the day their season comes to an ignominious end. Usually with some reference to a goat. It's been that way for 71 years. Not this year. Not as of one day in early November.

Yesterday at dining room tables and in front of television sets throughout our country we all, in some sense, ate a meal together. On this, the day after Thanksgiving, it might be worth pondering what difference yesterday made. Was it exceptional in some way? Did it somehow break from the norm? Was there a "not this year" about it? And if so, how? Did it give us cause to be thankful for the bounty we enjoy? And did we take some time to reflect on the traditional Thanksgiving story? Did it inspire us to radical hospitality for newcomers and Native Americans alike? Or did controversy over the Dakota Access pipeline and Muslim immigration cause us to not want to go there? We can make no difference now about what happened yesterday, but because a day can make quite a difference, let us resolve to make a difference with the day we have: Today.

Steven J. Rye is senior pastor at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.