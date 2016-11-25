Church News

The 30-minute services are focused around Advent scripture readings, music and prayer and will begin at 6 p.m. Pastor David Holte will be preaching.

A meal will be served in the Fellowship Hall prior to the service beginning at 5 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

For more information, call 218-829-5147.

Pastor Macejkovic to lead Advent service

Pastor Jeff Macejkovic will lead the Advent service beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at Bethel Lutheran Church, South Long Lake.

Sunday school classes and coffee fellowship will follow at 10 a.m.

The annual Christmas program will be presented during the 9 a.m. service Dec. 11, followed by Christmas treats and coffee. Parents of the confirmation class are invited to a brief gathering during the fellowship time.

Bethel is located at the intersection of Thompson Road and Five Mile Road.

Taize Prayer planned

LITTLE FALLS—The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls will have Taize Prayer at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Gathering Space at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls.

Taize Prayer is a reflective, meditative prayer experience that includes sung chants. Gather for an hour with the beauty of lighted candles, the San Damiano Cross, songs, chants, scripture readings, petitionary prayers and contemplative silence to experience Christ's presence. In the sacred space of contemplative silence God often touches us deeply, and healing and transformation happen. This unique style of prayer originated at the ecumenical community in Taize, France, and has spread around the globe. Taize Prayer is open to the public; people of all Christian traditions are welcome to attend. The prayer of Jesus "that all may be one" is your special invitation to come. For more information, contact the Franciscan Life Center at 320-632-0668 or email franciscanlife@fslf.org.

Brainerd Lakes Area Ministerial Association to meet

On Tuesday, the Brainerd Lakes Area Ministerial Association will be meeting over breakfast from 8-9 a.m. at the Sawmill Inn, 601 Washington St., Brainerd.

The purpose for gathering will be to encourage, support and pray for one another. The fellowship together will allow us to get to know each other personally. This will produce the added benefits of mutual trust and respect among our colleagues. Since the Ministerial Association is a network of professional clergy which crosses all denominational lines, we invite all area pastors to join us.

Advent Festival planned

First Lutheran Church of Brainerd is having its annual Advent Festival from 4-6:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

There will be holiday baking, cookie decorating, craft making, Christmas hymns and games. There will also be a potluck meal.

Advent services at Christ Lutheran

BAXTER—Christ Lutheran Church in Baxter will have Wednesday Advent services at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

Christ Lutheran is located at 13815 Cherrywood Drive in Baxter.

For more information, visit www.christbaxter.com or call 218-829-4105.

Debbie Griffith to speak Dec. 3

National speaker Debbie Griffith of the Everyday Matters radio feature will present "'Tis the Season" at the annual women's Christmas breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church, 5878 Pine Beach Road, Brainerd.

Complimentary tickets are available by reservation only due to limited space by calling 218-828-1532. There will be door prizes.