Clergy View: Pondering a faithful Lord in Advent

I know, it's been almost 2,000 years since that first Christmas and Easter. So, let's not dwell on when this return might happen. Anytime is OK with me. Rather, let's be thankful that Jesus left us with a profound promise. He said we will never be alone. He said He would send us a helper called the Holy Spirit. And He did. Therefore, we wait and wonder and worship with the Holy Spirit, not alone. Together, with the help of the Holy Spirit, in Advent we adore a gracious God who continues to create, forgive and restore our broken humanity.

In 2003, I was the guest of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria at Bronnem Lutheran Seminary, just outside a large metro area called Jimeta-Yola in northeastern Nigeria. I was on a sabbatical leave from my work at First Lutheran Church of Crystal in Brooklyn Park. As a fair skinned Northern European type, I was wearing out from the heat of Western Africa and wondered if I had made a mistake staying nearly two months in Nigeria. During a restless night, I read Psalm 145:13b-16. The Psalmist calmed my weariness and allowed me to rest in God's faithfulness. The following lyrics poured out of my renewed spirit the next morning.

FAITHFUL LORD

Faithful Lord we know you are Yahweh of Israel

Faithful Lord we know you are Allah

Faithful Lord we know you have chased away Baal

So we sing this song to our God!

Chorus: Allelu! Alelu!

Raise our voices to Jesus' love

Allelu! Allelu!

Go now and walk in the mercy of God!

Faithful Lord we know you have given us your Word

Faithful Lord we know you're King of Kings

Faithful Lord we know you are Savior and servant

So we sing this song to our God!

Faithful Lord our eyes look to you for favor

Faithful Lord our hands are open wide

Faithful Lord our hearts beat with joy in our Savior

So we sing this song to our God!

Faithful Lord we know you call us to go out

Faithful Lord we know the Gospel roads

Faithful Lord we know Jesus shines in the shadows

So we sing this song to our God!

Advent affords us the luxury of remembering God's incarnate faithfulness in the words and works of Jesus. "Maranatha!" Come Lord Jesus. Come quickly!

Terry J. Frovik is interim pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo.