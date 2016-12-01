Church News

Join during the open house and the remainder of December is free. Win a punch card, good for 10 drop-in classes, or a free one-hour massage. Stop by on Wednesday to receive a free day pass for that day; 15 percent off half-hour and one-hour massages. Enjoy free snacks served throughout the day.

For more information, visit www.stfrancisrec.org or contact St. Francis Health and Wellness Center at 320-632-0627.

Monthly multi-denominational worship and prayer time planned

The monthly multi-denominational worship and prayer time will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Park United Methodist Church, 315 Sixth St. N., Brainerd. Note the location for fall/winter.

Bring a Bible and a friend. Park in the west parking lot and use the west door entrance.

The group will gather to pray for God's will to be done in His world, the United States of America, all the states, especially Minnesota, all the counties, especially the five county area around the Brainerd lakes and in our personal lives.

The theme of the event will be using the verses in the Bible from Isaiah 58: 1 A, 2 Chronicles 7:14, 2 Peter 3:9, Matthew 28:18-20 and Philippians 2:10-11.

Annual cookie walk and mini bazaar planned

First Lutheran Church is having its annual cookie walk and mini bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

There will be crafts, a silent auction, white elephant gifts, bake sale including lefse, krumkake and Christmas candy. A soup and fresh bread lunch will also be served.

Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church to present video series and study

CROSSLAKE—Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church will present a video series and study on the book "Boundaries" by Henry Cloud and John Townsend starting Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Youth group for sixth through 12th grade also meets at 6:30 p.m. and childcare is available by reservation.

Call Carrie at 218-851-7777 to register or for more information.

Community children's shopping day planned

PINE RIVER—The community children's shopping day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, 348 Barclay Ave., Pine River.

This event is for children sixth grade and younger. All items are $1. Free gift wrapping available.

There will be cider, coffee and cookies available.