Church News

"The King of Love" is a musical that includes 18 favorite Christmas carols, many of them sung by the audience. Participants are age 3 through high school, directed by Bethlehem's choir director, Patricia Lundeen. The public is welcome to attend.

The church is located at 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd.

Ossipee Community Church events planned

MERRIFIELD—The Ossipee Community Church will have birthday cake for Jesus at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by a Christmas program during the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m.

The Candles and Carols Christmas Eve service will be 4 p.m. Dec. 24.

On Dec. 25, there will be one worship service at 10:30 a.m. There will be no Sunday school or coffee time.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church services set

PEQUOT LAKES—At the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service, the children and youths of Gloria Dei will present a Christmas worship service including the Gospel of Luke and a skit entitled "The Innkeeper's Wife."

Following the service, a congregational potluck brunch will be held for all to enjoy.

The youths will be singing for the residents on Wednesday at Senior Class Care in Pequot Lakes.

Gloria Dei will also be having its final Advent service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with the theme of the service being "We Still Need Him, Our Emmanuel."

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is located on Highway 371 South between Dairy Queen and SuperValu.

The Church On The Wise Road to hold Christmas services

The Church On The Wise Road, 10345 Wise Road, Brainerd, will have a Christmas Eve communion service at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Handbell service at FLC

First Lutheran Church will have a handbell-led worship service at the 8 a.m. Sunday service.

The Sunday school children will be performing their Christmas program during the 10:30 a.m. service. A congregational potluck will follow the 10:30 a.m. service.

Services at Living Savior announced

LAKE SHORE—Living Savior Lutheran Church in Lake Shore is having a Youth Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The youths and children of the congregation will be taking care of the worship service this Sunday, except for the sermon, which is reserved for the pastor. The Sunday school children will be giving short readings and singing at the beginning of our service. All youths will be helping to serve treats for fellowship following the worship.

On Christmas Eve, there will be a candlelight service with communion beginning at 5 p.m.

There will be no services on Dec. 25.

The church is located approximately four miles from Highway 371 on County Road 77 (between Bar Harbor and Cowboys).

Services at Bethel

Pastor Don Ludemann will lead the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday at Bethel Lutheran Church, South Long Lake.

Coffee fellowship will follow the service at 10 a.m.

The candlelight Christmas Eve service will begin at 4 p.m. with the sacrament of Holy Communion.

Bethel is located at the intersection of Thompson Road and Five Mile Road.

Christmas services planned at South Long Lake Church

South Long Lake Church is having a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24.

The King's Birthday will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25.

The church is located south on Highway 25, approximately 6.5 miles at the junction of Smart Road and Highway 25.

For more information, call 218-829-6347.

Christmas Mass planned

LITTLE FALLS—The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls invite the public to attend a festive Christmas Eve Mass at Sacred Heart Chapel, St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas hymns will begin at 7 p.m. Fellowship follows Mass.

On Christmas Day, the Franciscan Sisters invite you to join them for Christmas Mass at 8:30 a.m.

Annual Trinity Christmas song services at Trinity Lutheran

The annual Christmas song services will be 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday featuring various Trinity musical groups along with congregational singing. A coffee hour will be held between services.

Groups that will be performing include the TLC Singers, the Trinity Bells, the Trinity Flutes, the Trinity Gospel Voices, the AWE Team, Todd Newman and Ellen Holte, organist. A special feature will be a combined performance of all the groups along with congregation singing "Joy To The World."

The Wednesday Evening Worship services with Holy Communion are held at 6 p.m. There will be no regular fellowship meals on Wednesday.

Trinity is located at 1420 S Sixth St. For additional information call 218-829-5147.

Jeff and Julie to host 'Christmas Memories' at CCC

NISSWA—Jeff and Julie will be hosting "Christmas Memories" 6 p.m. Sunday at Christ Community Church in Nisswa.

It will be a relaxed evening with special music and sing alongs (secular and religious), memory sharing, Christmas goodies and more. Plan to attend and celebrate Jesus' birth together.

Petersen installed as new pastor

GARRISON—Pastor Thomas E. Petersen was installed recently as the new pastor of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran in Garrison.

Petersen has been serving as vacancy pastor since June. Previously he had retired from his pastorate at St. Paul Lutheran in Stevens Point, Wis., after nine years there. He has served as pastor since 1983 in parishes at Stoughton, Wis.; Bonduel and Cecil, Wis.; Bloomer, Wis.; and Lengby.

Petersen graduated from Madison Memorial High School of WI, Bethany Lutheran College of Mankato, Mankato State University, and Bethany Lutheran Seminary of Mankato. He received colloquy through Concordia Seminary, St. Louis in 1987.

Shepherd of the Lake is located at 10583 US Highway 169 in Garrison, and is a member of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod.

Christmas movie to be shown

PILLAGER—First Lutheran Church in Pillager will show a Christmas movie for kids from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

There will be treats and games.

Bill Berndt Annual Christmas concert and sing along set

MOTLEY—The Motley United Methodist Church will be hosting the third annual Bill Berndt Community Christmas concert and sing along at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Those featured include Motley Staples School Orchestra, Dawn and Gary Timbs, the Alliance Church Quartet, the Schimpps, Greg Ciesluk, Monica Simmons, the Motley UMC Choir, Barb Cline, Randy Olson, the Grace UMC Choir from Pequot Lakes with a special appearance by Santa Claus.

The church is located at 847 Third Ave. S., Motley.