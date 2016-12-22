Clergy View: Christmas is a reminder

Christmas is a reminder of the dignity of each child and each family; it is a summons to protect each child and family as God's own. Yes, we note the dignity of the unborn child as Elizabeth did when meeting Mary, recognizing and praising Jesus' presence in her cousin's womb. We also note Christ's presence in the migrants and refugees of our world. Like the Holy Family was, so many are now in search of safety and sustenance.

Do we act to support and pray for the refugees and migrants in our world? Even in our own country, many who have come seeking a better future now live in fear. Parents and children are terrified that they will be separated, the parents deported, families broken apart. These issues are very close to Pope Francis' heart. One of his first Tweets as Pope ("We pray for a heart which will embrace immigrants. God will judge us upon how we have treated the most needy." The Catholic bishops of Minnesota have affirmed, "Our nation has the duty to regulate our borders for the common good. ... But in doing so, we must also treat migrant men, women and children as Christ among us, offering them love, compassion and hospitality. These twin pillars ... must not be set in opposition to one another." So, while securing the border, there are strong arguments for granting undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship, provided they meet certain requirements. While the policy details are a matter of prudence, there is no question of our need to respect each person and also the sanctity of the family which should not be torn apart. As the Holy Father tweeted last Sunday, "I express my solidarity with migrants around the world and thank all those who help them: welcoming others means welcoming God in person!"

How we respond to Christ hidden in the migrant and refugee certainly does reflect our relationship with the baby who was born for us. For He is the one who commanded us: "When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. The stranger who sojourns with you shall be to you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself; for you were strangers in the land of Egypt" (Leviticus 19:33-34). May we respond actively and responsibly to our hidden Lord who comes to us—in the manger and in our neighbor. Merry Christmas!

Father Daniel Weiske is pastor at St. Andrew and St. Mathias Catholic Churches.