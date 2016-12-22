Church News - Dec. 23

Candlelight services at Bethel Lutheran set

Bethel Lutheran Church, South Long Lake, will have its Christmas Eve candlelight service beginning at 4 p.m.

Cheryl Steffen will be the pianist for the service and Holy Communion will be served. A special feature of the evening will include Morgan and Caitlin Steffen on violins accompanied

by their mother, Cheryl, on piano.

There will be no worship service on Sunday.

Bethel is located at the intersection of Thompson Road and Five Mile Road.

Pillager Lutheran Church Christmas services planned

PILLAGER—Pillager Lutheran Church will have an English service with communion at 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be a Spanish service at 6 p.m. with pianist Mary Aagaard and sons featured.

On Sunday, an English worship service with communion will be at 9:30 a.m.

For additional information, contact Pastor Hector at 218-251-0309 or 218-746-3750.

Christmas week at Trinity Lutheran

Trinity Lutheran Church of Brainerd will have three services Saturday beginning with the traditional family Christmas Eve worship at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

A special candlelight worship service will be at 11 p.m. Pastor Hans Anderson will be preaching. Holy Communion will be served at all three services.

The Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m. will be broadcast live on 1340 KVBR Radio.

On Sunday, there will be one service at 9 a.m. There will be no education hour or coffee hour.

On Jan. 1 there will be one service at 9 a.m. College students from Trinity will be recognized and participating in the service. Everyone is encouraged to wear their high school or college apparel. Pastor Hans Anderson will be preaching. There will be no education hour or coffee hour.

Trinity is located at 1420 South Sixth St., Brainerd.

For additional information, visit www.trinitybrainerd.org or call 218-829-5147.

First Baptist Church services set

BAXTER—First Baptist Church, 7398 Fairview Road, Baxter, will have a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the service will be 10 a.m. and includes a musical program. On Sunday, there will be children's church for ages 3 years to sixth grade and a nursery is available for children up to 3 years old.

Christmas Service and Dinner following

CROSSLAKE—Crosslake Christian Assembly of God church will hold a Christmas service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a special music and an inspirational message by Pastor Gary Espeseth. Following the service there will be a Christmas dinner provided at no charge. Everyone is welcome and contact Carrie at 218-851-7777 for more information.