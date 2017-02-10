Church News

Valentine's ham dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday.

Cost is $9 for adults; ages 6 and under free.

Traditional Latin Mass planned

A Traditional Latin Mass is planned at noon Sunday at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Brainerd. The Latin Mass is every second Sunday.

Sixth Sunday of Epiphany service

The Epiphany season continues at Bethel Lutheran Church, South Long Lake, with Pastor Jeff Macejkovic leading the service on the sixth Sunday of Epiphany, at 9 a.m.

Sunday school classes and coffee fellowship will follow at 10 a.m.

Bethel is located at the intersection of Thompson Road and Five Mile Road.

Centering Prayer and Lectio Divina planned

LITTLE FALLS—The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls will host Centering Prayer and Lectio Divina (Sacred Reading) from 6-7 p.m. Thursday in the Gathering Space at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls.

Centering Prayer is an ancient and contemporary way of prayer. In a small group, persons gather for 20-30 minutes to pray in quiet, listening with openness to God's presence and action in people's lives. Centering Prayer is experiencing a relationship with God, as well as a discipline to foster that relationship. It is a movement beyond conversation with God to communion with God. That is followed by "Lectio Divina," a reflection on the coming Sunday Scriptures.

No need to pre-register. For more information, email franciscanlife@fslf.org or call 320-632-0668.

Youth-led services set

At Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd, this week's Sunday and Wednesday services will be led by the youths.

Services will be on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 6:20 p.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, in Brainerd across the street from Caribou Coffee.