Clergy View: Jesus is alive and listening

I am so glad he wasn't asked 'how do you feel?" Our feeling can be deceptive, even contradictory to what the truth is at times. In times of calm and great distress, I am thankful we can know without feeling that Jesus really is alive. Does that make sense?

Let's take the answer the doctor gave. "I know that Jesus, my redeemer, is alive and knows my name."

It is a historical fact that Jesus really did die of crucifixion. More so, He gave up His life for us. Without his selfless sacrifice, we would not be permitted to have a personal relationship with a Holy God. God himself made that relationship possible through God the Son, Jesus.

However, it doesn't stop there. Three days later Jesus rose from the dead. Although many sceptics over the years have tried to raise doubt over this fact, each time it ends up pronouncing louder and louder, "Jesus has risen, He has risen indeed!"

Here are three of the objections they have tried to use to dispute Christ's resurrection:

Jesus never really died; merely fell into a coma or deep sleep. The Romans perfected the practice of crucifixion. It was beyond horrible and terribly efficient. When done properly, as they did with Jesus, no one ever survived a crucifixion. Much more can be said, study it further and I am sure you would agree. Yes, Jesus really died.

Next argument: The disciples went to the wrong tomb. Really? That's your best argument? A) A person's mind just doesn't forget important details like that. My father recently told me, with great detail, where he was and what he was doing when he heard about Pearl Harbor 75 years ago. Yet we are expected to believe the disciples forgot where they buried Jesus just three days earlier? Plus, it would be an easy fix. Simply march them over to the right tomb and we would have the end of the story. No, the disciples went to the correct tomb — and found it empty!

Next: Someone stole Christ's body. This is almost humorous. Would the Roman guard steal the body of Jesus? If they had, it would have meant certain death for the whole lot of them. That is a heavy price to pay for a practical joke. How about the religious leaders? They were the ones who really, really wanted Jesus dead. If anything they were the ones looking to find the body to silence the claim of his resurrection. How about the disciples themselves? I kinda doubt it. They had abandoned Jesus at his arrest then went into hiding. Even after some claimed to have seen him on Sunday morning they were still locked in the upper room. Doesn't sound like a group of men ready to take on a legion of guards at the tomb—or anywhere.

There are other arguments which hold less believability than these efforts. The truth of the matter is Jesus did rise from the dead and is alive and active in our lives today. Stories of lives being radically changed from desperately adrift to profoundly transformed with purpose, shout the reality that Jesus is alive!

So, I ask you, "what do you know for sure" Do you know a living Jesus? Or is your relationship with Him lifeless? It doesn't have to be. I know that Jesus is alive and knows my name. He knows your name too. Simply talk to him. He is listening.

Dale Kuglin is director of Brainerd Area Youth Ministries of Youth for Christ.