Church News

Fish fry set

GARRISON—Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison is having its annual fish fry from 5-7 p.m. today, April 21, and May 5.

Cost is $9, adults; $4 for kids 5-10; and free for kids 4 and younger.

LOC will also have a bake sale.

Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa to host rummage sale

NISSWA—Lutheran Church of the Cross, Highway 371 and County Road 13, Nisswa, will have its bi-annual rummage sale 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 8 a.m. to noon April 29. No early sales.

All the proceeds from these biannual rummage sales go to local, state, nation and world-wide ministries. Rummage sale items are categorically displayed to make shopping easier for the guests who come to shop. Shopping areas by category include: clothing, oval room (select items), books, glassware/dishes, boutique (seasonal), crafts, toys, small appliances, electronics, linens, pictures, shoes, lamps and cocks, tools, furniture and outdoor items.

Special events for guests during the sale include The LCC Bistro with coffee and goodies available for purchase on Friday morning, a silent auction, an enlarged jewelry nook, a new area for lamps and clocks and a revised bag check area.

There is no admission fee and lots of parking is available. The sale will be held rain or shine. Also, the church is handicap accessible.

Mother-daughter banquet planned

PEQUOT LAKES—Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes, will host a mother/daughter banquet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Claudia Allene, seasoned traveler, will share her special relationship with her mother that prompted her to begin traveling.

Cost: $8 adults; children 6-12, $4; 5 and younger, free.

19th annual smelt fry announced

GARRISON—Shepherd of the Lake is sponsoring a smelt fry from 3-7 p.m. April 29 at Andy Kokesh Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1816.

Cost is $10 for adults; and $5 for children.

Open house for area clergy

The staff at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St., Brainerd, will be hosting an open house and providing breakfast for area clergy at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The breakfast will be served in the River Room (cafeteria). The primary purpose of the open house will be to introduce area clergy to the new director of mission and spirituality at St. Joseph's.

Alex Chamtcheu has recently accepted the call to serve as the chaplain at the hospital.

Essentia's CEO Adam Rees will also be present to meet and greet those who attend.

Since the hospital serves the community and members of many area churches, this is a good opportunity for local ministers to become more familiar with the hospital and the way they work in partnership serving its constituency.

RSVP for the breakfast to Alex at Alex.chamtcheu@essentiahealth.org.

Feast of Divine Mercy Celebration planned at St. Andrew's

A special observance in honor of the Feast of Divine Mercy will be Sunday at St. Andrew's Church, 1108 Willow St., Brainerd.

Confessions are at 2 p.m. with 3 p.m. Mass followed by Adoration, including the sung Chaplet of Divine Mercy and opportunity for Prayers for Blessing and Healing. There will be a 5 p.m. dinner as well.

Faith and Fun with Franciscans girls' camp set

LITTLE FALLS—The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls are hosting the 10th annual Franciscan Girls Camp entitled, "Faith and Fun with Franciscans," June 6 (10 a.m.) to June 8 (6 p.m.) in Assisi Park, located on the grounds at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls.

Girls who have completed grades 6-8 are invited to enjoy a variety of nature and fun activities, campfire, prayer and singing. Participants will have an opportunity to visit with and learn about the Franciscan Sisters and the values of St. Francis of Assisi. In addition, campers will discover their unique gifts and become aware of God's presence in their lives—all while camping outdoors in the beauty of nature.

This year's theme is "Dance the Circle of Sacredness."

For more information on the Franciscan Girls Camp, or to register by May 1, contact Sister Ange Mayers at 320-632-0680 or email amayers@fslf.org.

Church directory moves to online

The church directory, which was printed weekly in the Dispatch's Friday Religion section, will no longer be in the paper but will be available to our readers online at bit.ly/2oa06G9 through the Dispatch website.

The directory is a listing of area churches, phone numbers and addresses, organized by denomination and cities.