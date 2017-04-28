Clergy View: Our world of change

I attended the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion (WMSTR) in Rollag last fall. Observing events that celebrate the history of farming, logging, and life as it was lived over the last 100 years was interesting and fun. Wow, how things have changed! The people that lived "back then" lived so much differently than we do today. We understand, yet forget at times, the way we do things today evolved from the past.

Attending the WMSTR was a blast from the past. I began to appreciate in a different way the struggles of our forefathers and foremothers in the battle to raise cattle and crops and children. Hard physical labor was demanded to keep food on their tables, clothing on their backs and shelter over their heads.

The labor-intensive way things used to be done was, I'm sure, what led to inventors building machines that could do the work. The original labor-saving machines have changed over the years. In fact, many are now even run by computer. Progress generally reduces physical labor.

Within the last 100 years, there are also big changes in how people communicate with one another. We now sit back and use electronic devices. Back then, the choice was seeing people in person, or writing a note or letter and finding a way to get it delivered. We can hold a gadget in our hands that is capable of reaching anyone, anywhere in the world. When our son was living in Korea, we were able to use Skype to visit from thousands of miles away in real time with a live picture.

Telephones, radios and televisions are not really very old and the internet and cellphones are newer still. Consider travel: A hundred years ago when many of our relatives came to the United States, it was by spending months on a ship with many unknowns. Today we can jump on a plane and go anywhere in the world in a few hours. Amazing, really!

The world will continue to develop new things and change will continue to be a part of all of our lives. We can push against it or readily embrace it. Either way, change will engulf us.

There are some things that should never change unless we are currently doing it wrong. For example, how we treat fellow human beings. I wish treating one another with respect, even when we disagree, would be a constant in our world of change. Many political candidates and numerous supporters teach us clearly how to do it wrong.

Along with respect I wish a constant in our changing world was treating one another with equality. Our Founding Fathers included both respect and equality in The Declaration of Independence, a portion of which is printed below:

"When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights; that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." (emphasis mine)

We generally support one another during hard times such as natural disasters, loss of loved ones, health issues, and many other times of struggle. And we need to. Regardless of circumstances, it would be to our credit to allow others the opportunity to be authentic ... to be themselves ... to be unique individuals.

All too often we tend to point out and even make fun of the person that is different. Just think back to grade school and high school days. I have always wondered how a person can fit in and be uniquely different at the same time without being pointed out or made fun of. I believe that's why many like a big city. They can be different because of all the diversity around them.

The people of yesteryear struggled with the same personality and people issues that we struggle with today. That's one thing that has never changed.

Have you ever noticed how the Bible speaks to relationships, and how we are instructed to work to get it right with God and with others? The Bible records true-life stories of how relationships were done wrong and how they were done right. The way we treat one another is a timeless challenge.

One hundred years ago people were expected to treat one another as we are expected to treat one another today. It would be nice if we were all generous toward one another, forgiving of one another, understanding of one another, and in general, kind and loving toward one another.

I hope that standard will never change.

We'll see you in church.