Church News

Registration fee is $15 with registration and coffee from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

A bag raffle will be held and Jodie Provost of the DNR will be the guest speaker.

Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. followed by installation of new officers. Lunch will be served at noon, followed by a short business meeting and the bag raffle drawings.

Those wishing to attend should contact their parish CCW president by May 11 or contact Joan at 218-678-2836 by May 11.

Trinity Lutheran to celebrate First Communion

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will celebrate First Communion for 21 young people on Sunday.

First Communion will be conducted at the 10:30 a.m. service only and the young people will be honored with a reception following the service. There will be a service at 8:15 a.m. Pastor Hans Anderson will be preaching at both services. Coffee hour will be held between services. Sunday school classes will be held during the Education Hour at 9:30 a.m.

The Wednesday evening services continue at 6 p.m. A meal is served at 5:15 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall prior to the service.

For more information, visit www.Trinitybrainerd.org or call 218-829-5147.

Crock pot lunch fundraiser set for AWANA program at CCC

NISSWA—Christ Community Church, 24646 Hazelwood Dr., Nisswa, will host a crock pot lunch fundraiser for the AWANA program following the 10:15 a.m. Sunday service.

The fundraiser will help support AWANA at the church.

Also, during the service, the AWANA kids will be sharing briefly with us what they have been learning throughout this AWANA year.

Blessing of seeds and plants service set for Sunday

NISSWA—The Creation Care Team of Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will host an annual Blessing of Seeds and Plants service at both the 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday.

Stewardship of creation is an ongoing ministry of the church. The theme of Sunday's service is thanksgiving for the land and a fruitful earth and awareness that creation, which God declared good, is entrusted to Christians as part of daily discipleship.

Emilie Bouvier, Congregational Organizer for Environmental Justice with the Minneapolis Area Synod/ELCA, will provide the morning message on care of creation responsibility throughout the church and community.

Between services at 9:30 a.m., Michael Duval, DNR, will present an adult forum on "The Impact of Climate Change On Minnesota's Fish, Game, Trees, and Water." Experts predict if global warming continues at the present rate, by 2050 Minnesota will have weather and temperatures similar to Kansas today with anticipated impacts to water quality, fish and wildlife, and other serious consequences to Minnesota's ecosystems. Lean more about potential changes and what can be done as individuals and as a society to slow greenhouse gases from further contributing to global warming.

The public is invited to attend services and/or the forum Sunday.

Brainerd lakes area National Day of Prayer planned for Thursday

The 2017 Brainerd Lakes Area National Day of Prayer will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Good Samaritan Bethany Chapel, 804 Wright St., Brainerd.

This is the 66th annual National Day of Prayer and the theme for this year's event is "For Your Great Name's Sake."

The Bible verse for this year is from Daniel 9:19. "O Lord, Listen! O Lord, Forgive! O Lord, Hear and Act! For Your Sake, O My God."

Crosslake Christian Assembly of God events

CROSSLAKE—Joe Mixer will be sharing at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at the Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church, 13919 County Road 36, Crosslake.

He will be sharing life stories and also highlighting the upcoming missions trip to Belize, Central America, where the team will build a cafeteria to feed lunch to the school children of the town.

The monthly bluegrass concert will be 6 p.m. Sunday at the church.

There will be a special offering for the trip to Belize and special refreshments representing the Belize culture will be served.

For more information, call Carrie at 218-851-7777.

Guest musician at Bethel Lutheran

Gary Timbs will be the guest musician at Bethel Lutheran Church on the third

Sunday of Easter.

Timbs will share his songs and word beginning at 9 a.m. Coffee fellowship and Sunday school will follow at 10 a.m.

Norske Torske Lunsj dinner planned

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have its annual Norske Torske Lunsj dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Koinonia (dining/fellowship hall).

Proceeds benefit camperships to Bible camp and youth ministries at First Lutheran Church.

Purchase tickets in the church office in advance or available at the door Sunday.

Rummage sale at Oak Street Chapel

There will be a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5-6 at Oak Street Chapel, 523 SE 11th St., Brainerd.

There will be clothes, household items, jewelry, furniture, books and miscellaneous.

All proceeds will glorify God's kingdom in a special way.

Marketplace and Quilt silent auction planned

The Marketplace and Quilt silent auction will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake, 11000 Craguns Drive in Brainerd.

The silent auction features items donated by members of the 138 congregations that comprise the Northeastern Minnesota Synod, ELCA.

Anticipated items include quilts, wooden items, pottery, gift baskets, liturgical items, jams and jellies, embroidered items, jewelry, artwork, garden items and more.

All proceeds to benefit ELCA World Hunger appeal.