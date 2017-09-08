Church News

Wednesday night Youth Group kickoff will be 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. All community youths are welcome.

Rally Sunday planned at Our Savior's Lutheran Church

PEQUOT LAKES—Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes will have Rally Sunday, "God's Work, Our Hands," beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.

There will be the blessing of backpacks, a dedication of the new columbarium and prayer garden along with an abbreviated service this day.

The congregation will then "divide and conquer" on three tasks, two outdoor and one indoor, to give to God, with our hands, back to Him and the community.

After tasks are finished, join the fellowship, lunch and a "church expo" with a variety of tables representing the teams at OSLC: Bell Choir, Church Council, WELCA, Deacons, Faith Formation, Serving Committee sign up, Teddy Bears of Love and a picture booth.

First Lutheran Church events

First Lutheran Church in Brainerd has gone back to two services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

There will be no Wednesday night services, but there will be a meal, LIGHT, high school and confirmation classes beginning Wednesday.

Sunday school at First Lutheran Church will resume with Rally Day at 9:15 a.m. Sunday between the two worship services. The theme is "That's His story and we're stickin to it." There will be games, prizes and a few animals.

The church will host a potluck and LSS Saving Grace presentation after the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

There will be an informational meeting 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 for anyone interested in becoming a member of First Lutheran Church.

There will be an installation of new members and potluck Oct. 1. For those interested in becoming a member of First Lutheran Church, contact Pastor John Stiles.

Community Septemberfest planned for Sept. 15

The Brainerd Lakes Catholic Churches invites people of all ages to the community Septemberfest from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.

Those who attend will enjoy a free picnic, entertainment, music and games in a fun, Christian atmosphere.

Rally Sunday at Good Shepherd Free

Rally Sunday will be Sunday at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church, 5878 Pine Beach Road, Brainerd. There will be music, crafts and a puppet message.

Sunday school, confirmation class and adult Bible study will be 9 a.m. with worship at 10 a.m. followed by coffee fellowship.

Wednesday evening adult Bible study will be on Revelations at 7 p.m.

For more information, call the church office at 218-824-3052.

German dinner planned at Immanuel Lutheran

HILLMAN—A German dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hillman.

Cost: adults, $10; under 10, $4; under 5, free.

Light of the Cross events announced

GARRISON—Light of the Cross Lutheran Church of Garrison has a full weekend of events for everyone starting with the annual old-fashioned chicken supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.

Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 5 through 10. Children under 5 are free.

Churchyard will be the special guests at the 9 a.m. Sunday Communion worship service.

Annual Gift of Music Festival set

NISSWA—The annual Gift of Music Festival will be Sunday at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, Nisswa.

Social hour with hor'd'oeuvres and a silent auction will be at 4:30 p.m.

Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $15.

The music program will be at 7 p.m. DOS GUYS, The Guys and the St Christopher's Music Group will be featured.

Fall Together Sunday at Trinity Lutheran

Fall Together Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will be Sunday.

This is the beginning of the fall worship schedule with two services Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. each with Holy Communion.

The Fall Together Sunday services will be highlighted with special music along with the "Lift High the Cross" finale. Pastor Hans Anderson will deliver the message. Sunday School classes will be between services.

Along with the worship services and Sunday school, there will be a pancake breakfast served by the senior high youths. Two bouncy houses will round out the activities for Fall Together Sunday from 9-11 a.m.

There will be a Service of Installation for Confirmation guides and Sunday School teachers for 2017-18 at both services.

The Wednesday Night services will continue at 6 p.m. This is an informal 30-minute service with contemporary music and Holy Communion. A meal will be served at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall prior to the service.

For more information, visit www.trinitybrainerd.org or call 218-829-5147.

Traditional Latin Mass planned

A traditional Latin Mass is planned at noon Sunday at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Brainerd.

The Latin Mass is every second Sunday.

Rummage sale planned at Zion Lutheran Church, Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS—Zion Lutheran Church, 411 Third Ave. NE, Little Falls, will have a rummage sale fundraiser for ZLW, youth ministry and building projects, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 15 (bag sale).