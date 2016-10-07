Tech Savvy: Small charger has big power

Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch An Anker PowerCore jump starter is a light, compact unit about the size of a brick. It is simple to use and easy to connect and holds a charge for a long time.

With snow and cold weather already forecast items, it's not too early to start thinking about days when getting into a icy vehicle brings the frustration of a motor that won't turn over.

But the weather doesn't have to be frosty for frustration of a car that won't start.

Tech Savvy was given the opportunity to test the Anker PowerCore jump starter. The trick was waiting for someone to have a dead battery to test it on. But that opportunity came this summer and again this fall.

As listed, the jump starter is ultra compact and easy to store in the vehicle or travel with. It's light and the jump starter is about the size of a brick. It includes an LED flashlight, which can also be set to a flashing sequence for emergencies. The Anker PowerCore can jump the car battery and be used to charge phones or tablets through its USB ports.

The directions to hook up to the dead car battery were simple to follow. The jump starter includes a little paper fold-out with diagrams to show the steps to follow, which were simple even for a novice who has only watched the process in the past. The unit holds a charge extremely well. Even after sitting idle in the case for months in the office, it had a charge sufficient to start a vehicle.

The company reports the PowerCore will make sure people can get home when stranded as it will jump start a 5L gas or 3L diesel engine up to 20 times on a single charge. Once used it can be recharged by plugging it into a port inside the car or can be plugged into a wall socket back home.

There certainly was a sense of independence and self-sufficiency after hooking it up and getting the dead engine to roar back into life.

I tried it twice in the last couple of months as my car battery became less and less reliable. Last winter and spring, I had to put a trickle charge on the battery a couple of times to get it to work. So I was interested to try the Anker PowerCore jump starter and see if it would do the trick.

And when the opportunity presented itself late this summer, it was easy and quick to set up and the car started immediately. It provided the option to start a vehicle single handedly and was slick. The only thing I wished it included was longer jump cables especially for a battery that can be hard to reach, but the shorter cables are understandable as they are designed to fit in the little case for greater portability and storage. After hooking up the cables and waiting a few moments for a good connection to turn the red light green, a single key turn started the engine in a handful of seconds. It was certainly empowering to be able to restart the engine without a call to rouse a brother-in-law for assistance.

The second time, the battery left the car without power, the Anker PowerCore jump starter wasn't able to turn it over. But that time, it also resisted and grumbled before finally turning over for a AAA tow truck. And after it did restart, the next trip was directly to a store to purchase a new car battery.

For peace of mind, the jump starter retails for about $85, according to the price listed on Anker's website. Anker reports its jump starter has advanced safety features to protect against surges, short circuits and more.

The customer reviews on the website are resoundingly high. Five or four stars out of five were a routine review for the Anker PowerCore. Several people exclaimed they couldn't believe it could jump start their vehicles.

"This thing is amazing! It has easily replaced the bulky jumper cables I use to carry. I've already started two cars with it (random people in parking lots with dead batteries). I will feel so much more secure when camping/travelling/fishing far from home or others," one reviewer wrote this summer. Another came back from a trip to find a dead battery in his car in the airport parking lot.

"Took me 5 minutes to figure this out, and get our battery jumped," he wrote. "Got one for my car and my wife's car now."

Anker advises charging the jump starter at least once every four months to avoid shortening its lifespan. It may not start a car if the charge falls below 25 percent. It is small and Anker states it may not work properly at temperatures colder than 4 degrees below zero. Even with that limitation in this cold weather state, it still may be a useful tool to have in the car to turn a moment when kicking tires in frustration becomes self-confidence at getting that vehicle up and running be oneself.

There are numerous options out there that are less compact than the Anker option. Some include air compressors in addition to the jump starter, LED lights and USB ports. Larger units were more like 14 or 21 pounds. A recent online search revealed prices on other jump starters ranged from about $35 on up to $90.

Anker makes a number of portable chargers for phones and computers from a lipstick size that can charge a smartphone more than once to full power to a handheld, compact and portable PowerHouse charger for camping. It's about the size of a car battery at a fraction of the weight. At 9.3 pounds, it has the ability to recharge a smartphone 40 times or charge a laptop 15 times, Anker reports. It can power a mini-fridge for more than seven hours or illuminate the night by running a 15 volt light for more than 100 hours. Customers have also used it to run portable CPAP devices and for cameras. Besides batteries, Anker makes sound speakers, cables, protective cases for phones and iPads, along with USB data hubs, which create more ports to connect more devices to a laptop for example.

Whichever direction a person may want to go, from a small compact jump starter to a larger handheld device, this may be something to keep on the short list for a loved one this holiday season.