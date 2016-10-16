Tech Savvy: Smart appliances not popular yet in lakes area

Technology has come a long way since the original show began in the 1960s, and even more so since the syndicated new episodes aired in the 80s. Technology is ongoing. We're in the 21st Century, but we are not yet quite like the Jetsons, not quite.

However, with a press of the button we can do some things that can make our daily lives easier. An entire meal will not magically appear, but we sure can get our meal started. With a press of a button, we can start our laundry, but we still have to fold our laundry.

This column is going to touch on how advances in technology have made our appliances "smarter."

Smart appliances are state-of-the-art devices connecting a person's smartphone, tablet or computer to give people information and allowing them take control of a few of their everyday needs.

A person can preheat their oven or start their washer or dryer by using their smartphone or other digital device. There is even a smart refrigerator that takes a screenshot of what's in the appliance so if you are shopping and forget what you need, such as milk or cheese, you can easily find out with your digital device, while at the grocery store. Or there is a recipe app that will tell you what ingredients you have in the fridge, and tell you what you can make with a particular recipe.

Smart appliances also can send alerts, letting a person know when the laundry is done or when your supper in the oven is ready.

Sears Hometown store in Baxter carries LG, General Electric and Kenmore smart appliances, such as washers and dryers. Jeff Skoglund, manager at the Baxter store, said they do not yet carry the smart refrigerator, but people can order them online.

Skoglund said GE and LG have had the smart appliances, such as washers, dryers and ranges for eight to 10 years. He said when service work had to be done, they would have to use a plug-in with a network cable and then send a fax signal to tell the service center what was wrong with the appliance. The Sears store still does not do any of the service work at its location, but has four tech people in the area to help.

Skoglund said the Samsung's smart refrigerators are limited as you can only use them with a Samsung phone; Apple devices do not work.

"I'm not sure if they are going to change that," he said.

"It's starting to grow more and more with a lot of tech savvy people having smartphones and realizing all the stuff they can do with them," Skoglund said of the popularity of the smart appliances. "We'll have someone inquire about the refrigerator that they seen on TV, but I don't think people realize everything of what the appliances can do."

Skoglund said it can be expensive, as smart refrigerators can cost up to $6,000 and if something goes wrong, service fees can be costly as they have three to four computer boards.

The smart refrigerators will let you know when something's wrong, such as an alert if the water pressure drops too low or if the fridge door was left open. Skoglund said the smart technology will let you know when your appliances are in good condition or if they need maintenance. Some appliances even provide an energy report.

Samsung is ahead of the game in smart appliances, Skoglund said. He said other brands, such as Whirlpool have ranges and dishwashers, but the smart appliances are only on a person's home network. A consumer would have to have their phone connected to the home network in order for it to work.

Is the smart appliance industry growing in the Brainerd lakes area?

"I don't think so," Skoglund said. "Not yet. Technology, especially in this area, we have a pretty strong older population—the retiring community—that a lot of these gadgets scare some of them. They like the old feel of the timer and knobs where they are in control ... It will come, but at this point in our market there is not a big draw."

Karin Anderson, salesperson at Schroeder's Appliance Center in Baxter, said she also doesn't see people in the Midwest using a lot of the smart appliances, like people on the East and West coasts would.

Anderson said Schroeder's currently has the Jenn-Air smart wall oven available at the store and they will be getting the French door bottom freezer refrigerator. She said the wall oven, which has a smart connect, allows a person to check the temperature of the refrigerator or see if there was a power outage, while away from home. People also can turn their oven on preheat.

Anderson got to play with the wall oven during a training and got a good idea of how it works.

"It seemed pretty easy to use once you have app downloaded," Anderson said. "It's not too complicated to do like a remote start of your wall oven ... It's really a lifestyle thing on whether you would use it or not."