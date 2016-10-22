Tech Savvy: Tech’s big day ahead

TVs

Could TVs actually be improving from high definition and ultra high definition 4K programing? Apparently they are. The future of TVs is looking bigger and brighter. A 170-inch 8K Super Ultra High Definition or SUHD highlighted the TV portion of the show last year. The 4K display is basically four times the number of pixels compared to what is standard high definition now with a 1080p display. The 4K is sharper with greater clarity. Now 8K offers images 16 times sharper than 1080p displays.

The Organic Light-Emitting Diode or OLED, SUHD and High Dynamic Range or HDR -- which creates significant detail and lifelike images -- will all come in a variety of forms -- curved, mirrored, transparent, and ultra slim.

Sound confusing? It is today, but remember a few years ago high definition was the new TV view option released nobody knew about. In the next few years, we’ll all get more familiar with these new TVs as they become mainstream.

Virtual Reality

Virtual reality has really grown in popularity. You may have noticed it showcased in commercials or gaming lately.

Oculus, a virtual reality headset, was one of the most popular places to visit at CES with their virtual reality experience. Today you can purchase Oculus Rift and Touch and experience virtual reality yourself. On its website, Oculus explains it as: “Let your mind explore; Oculus radically redefines digital entertainment. Immerse yourself in games or go inside your favorite movies. Time travel, space travel, or hang out with friends in VR.”

Drones

Drones were buzzing all around CES. We’re seeing them integrated in our everyday lives for unique video shots, and used in everyday jobs such as engineering and agriculture. More than 2.9 million drones were expected to be sold in the U.S. in 2016.

Wearables

Wearables have shifted focus further towards fitness. Casio debuted a smartwatch for adventurers and there was no shortage of other fit bands that are helping people track their health. Fitness trackers are not just for people. Pets also have their own tracking collars!

Appliance Overhaul

Designers are changing the way we use household appliances. Yes, appliances are now tech gadgets. Your fridge can tell you when you’re low on milk and the best place to buy it, and you can start and stop your washing machine with your smartphone!

Integration

The Amazon Echo is a great addition to your home. The smart speaker can be the hub to your home automation. Just speak to the Echo to add something to your grocery list, turn on the lights or play your favorite music. Apple is also taking large steps forward with its Home Kit. The technology allows consumers to control locks, lights, thermostats, window shades, garage doors, fans, humidifiers, air conditioners and more all from a smartphone or tablet.

Future

In 2017, CTC will be back at CES to take in all the new tech from the industry leaders. This year we’ll be revisiting much of the tech we highlighted in 2016 to see what has changed, improved and what will be coming to market. It’ll be interesting to see if content is being created for 8K TVs and when they anticipate them coming to market. Google has recently introduced its new smartphone, the Pixel. We’ll see if Google is looking to integrate more into the home. How have wearables advanced? We’re speculating monitoring blood pressure and glucose will be a new feature. Will wearables help with safety where by being connected to your phone they can alert specific people if you are in distress and send them your location?

In addition, CTC will also be focusing in on virtual reality and whether trends are incorporating virtual reality into the work space more. Maybe monitorless work spaces. How about automobiles? Will we soon be connected more to our car, and if so will it become safer for us to be connected? What is the current state of driverless cars?

All good questions. And the CES show in January will provide at least an early look at what those answers could be. Stay tuned.

Andy Isackson, Special to the Brainerd Dispatch