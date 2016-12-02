Tech Savvy: Clearing out clutter

The flipside to this chase for the latest and greatest is the problem of what to do with the not-so-great or the not-quite-as-good device you're no longer using. Sadly, most of these items get shoved into the backs of our closets, out of sight and out of mind. (On a side note, I promise to recycle that old Macbook I have that doesn't start because I spilled water on it, I just haven't gotten around to it, stop bugging me about it, OK?)

The growth of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, combined with media players like Roku and Apple TV, means there's a vast library of content at our fingertips. Thankfully, the only space this content takes up is digital and unseen. However, it means our physical media, like DVDs and Blu-ray Discs, start to gather dust on our shelves, as we find those titles readily available on streaming services.

OK, so that's almost 200 words to say something very simple: I have too many DVDs and I need to get rid of them.

That thought crept into my mind recently when I looked at my collection of movies and TV shows sitting in the bookcase in my apartment. I tried to think of the last time I had popped one into my PlayStation 3 and couldn't remember it. I decided it was time to get rid of some of these titles, a good number of which were available anyway on Netflix or Hulu.

I didn't want to just throw them in the garbage, because it's wasteful and they do have some minimal value. I thought about bringing them to a pawn shop to sell them for pennies on the dollar, but wasn't sure if a pawn shop would take them.

Around this time, I talked with my sister and her boyfriend, who just recently reduced the size of their DVD collection. This being 2016, my sister told me there's an app for people looking to get rid of old, unused DVDs, video games and books. The app, Decluttr, allows you to scan the barcodes of your items to identify them. Decluttr then gives you a value for those items and once your order is complete, the app sends you a shipping label. You send the items off and once Decluttr processes them—they either send you money through direct deposit or via a check in the mail.

Before diving in, I decided to do a little research into the app. Information on the history of the app or the company behind it is scarce, which is kind of a red flag. There's also a wealth of bad reviews for the app available on Reddit, which wasn't as much of an issue for me. Positive and negative reviews for anything are easily accessible on the internet, so seeing bad reviews for something doesn't really throw me off it.

Once I started reading those sour reviews, I realized the reviewers writing them were mostly complaining about why their items were rejected by Decluttr. The app's terms and conditions say if they receive a damaged disc, they won't return it and instead will recycle or dispose of it. The company is also clear about only paying you for the discs and cases in great condition.

It's obvious Decluttr is trying to flip the items you sell them, so you're not going to get rich selling your old DVDs. It's more designed for someone like me who's looking to get rid of some movies and get a couple bucks in the process.

I decided Decluttr was worth a shot, so I downloaded the app and started scanning some DVDs. The app's design is simple and functional. The barcode scanner works pretty well and you can save your order, so you don't need to scan all your items at once. You need a minimum order value of $5 to ship it, so it helps to be able to stop and come back to your order.

If your barcode doesn't scan, you can manually enter the numbers yourself. Of the 20 or so items I scanned, only a couple wouldn't work, but entering the numbers in manually was pretty easy.

Once I got to scanning, I realized I wasn't going to make much money doing this. My discs fell into a range of 10-50 cents, so I had to scan 22 items to reach a grand total of $6.47. To whittle down my collection, I mainly considered two questions: Will I ever watch this again? Is it available to stream on Netflix or Hulu? If the answer to the first question was no, I threw it in the box. If the answer to the second question was yes, it got thrown in the box.

Once you decide to complete your order, the app prompts you to select how you want to receive payment. There wasn't a PayPal option, like I initially thought. Instead, I chose between a mailed check or a direct deposit into my bank account. I was a little leery of submitting my account information, but I hadn't seen anything about Decluttr stealing people's money through their bank accounts, so I figured it would be OK.

After completing my order within the app, I was emailed my "Welcome Pack," which included a shipping label, a list of submitted items and information on how to ship my items. I packaged my items into a box, following the steps listed in the "Welcome Pack," and dropped my package off at a nearby UPS Store on Nov. 15.

I tracked my package using the UPS online tracker and saw it arrived at the Decluttr facility on Nov. 18. I then received an email the following Monday, Nov. 21, that my package had arrived. An email later that day said I had been paid the full $6.47 by direct deposit and the funds would be available within three business days. The funds eventually showed up two days later.

I was surprised to be paid the full value of the discs I sent in, mostly because I was sure Decluttr would find a way to reject some of them. But apparently all my discs can be resold, so Decluttr took them. The quick turnaround after they received my package, processed it and paid me was a pleasant surprise.

Overall, I'd give my Decluttr experience three used copies of "Speed 2: Cruise Control" on DVD out of five. The app worked well and the process of shipping my old discs went smoothly. I wish the app's design was a little updated, though, and wish there was a PayPal option for payment. Decluttr works, but I couldn't shake the sense that I was getting scammed while I was using it.