Tech Savvy: Waking up is hard to do

As I've grown older, early mornings have become slightly easier for me, but I continue to prefer the nighttime hours. That doesn't do much for my productivity outside of work, however. By the time I'm done reporting for the day, I don't have much gumption left to get housework done or take on other personal projects.

The few times I've motivated myself to exercise in the morning, or get chores done before I go to work, it's undeniable how much more accomplished I feel throughout the day. With a number of goals in mind, I decided forcing myself to change my habits and become more of a morning person was something I should strive for. That's when I discovered the smartphone app Alarmy, available on both Android and iPhones.

See, it isn't just that I don't like mornings. I can hit snooze on an alarm many times without even realizing I'm doing it—meaning even if I'm trying to get up early, I sometimes unknowingly sabotage myself while still asleep. Alarmy is intended to assist those with poor alarm habits with overcoming the dangers of snooze, by forbidding snoozing from occurring in the first place.

Alarmy requires you to perform one of four actions to dismiss an alarm—complete math problems, take a matching photo to one you've selected, scan a barcode or shake your phone a number of times. I tried each of these methods in my quest for earlier mornings, and I'm happy to say I had good results with waking up earlier and easier.

The first method I tried was the math. The settings in the app allow you to set the difficulty and number of problems you must complete before the alarm will turn off. I left it at the default setting, which meant three math problems at a difficulty a little beyond the halfway mark on the sliding scale.

When I woke up that first morning, I was slightly annoyed I couldn't turn off my alarm without solving some equations—but that was a good thing. The app allows you to silence the alarm a certain number of times while you're thinking about the problems, but you can't do this too many times or it will go off continuously until you're done. By the time I'd finished the three problems, my brain was awake enough to climb out of bed and get on with the day.

I used the math problem method for about a week, and was mostly successful with it. Surprisingly, I felt my mental math skills improve even in that short window of time. I didn't realize just how reliant I'd become on calculators. (Remember when our teachers told us we wouldn't be carrying a calculator around everywhere with us? I guess they were wrong.)

Where I found the math method lacking was it didn't require me to actually get out of bed, which made it easier for me to stay warm and cozy and drift back to sleep if I wasn't careful. Same with my least favorite option, which was shaking the phone a number of times to turn off the alarm. To me, this was the least effective, because it was mindless and I could keep laying in bed to do it.

The photo and barcode methods are different means for the same end—they get you out of bed and require a complicated task to shut down the alarm. To set up the photo method, the app asks you to take a photo of something. You want to make sure this is something static that is replicable. Don't take a photo of your pet, for instance, because the app is quite picky in ensuring the photos match. You can't guarantee your dog will pose in the same exact way each morning. I took a photo of my front door knob, knowing I'd have to walk all the way down the hall and through my kitchen to replicate the photo. The barcode method is similar—you could scan the code on your coffee can, for instance, to serve as your morning wakeup call.

I found this was the best option for me. It meant I had to actually get out of bed, which also meant my dog was ready to be let out of his crate. This set off a series of actions that made going back to bed seem impossible. The app doesn't let you get away with a lazy half-hearted attempt at recreating the picture, either. I found I even needed to have the same light on to match the shadow of the door knob before it would shut down the alarm.

While the app made it much more difficult for me to snooze my alarm—knowingly or unknowingly—it's not a silver bullet. You still have to WANT to get up, and you have to let the app do its job.

I'm ashamed to say that one morning, I attempted an end-around by shutting my phone off completely. The app doesn't let you get away with that, though. My phone immediately restarted and I was required to shake the phone dozens of times to get the alarm to stop. The app then prompted me to turn on an option in the settings to prevent shut down completely. Sure, you could still take out the battery—but if you're going to those lengths to trick an alarm app you specifically chose to download because you know you have a problem with mornings, I'm not sure what else can be done for you.

The only downside to this app I found was the weather displays in Celsius rather than Fahrenheit, and I couldn't find a way to change it. Otherwise, I am quite impressed with how effective the various tactics ended up being to help me in my quest for morning personhood.