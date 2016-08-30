This Was Brainerd - Aug. 30

At the height of popularity, PFR (Pray for Rain) is calling it quits as a Christian rock band after eight years. The trio's fourth album has been as high as No. 4 on Billboard's Christian rock chart, but Patrick Andrew, Mark Nash and Joel Hansen are all married now and looking in other directions.

30 years ago (1986)

Major changes in airline service to Brainerd have resulted from the acquisition of Republic Airlines by Northwest Airlines. Republic Express will discontinue its service on Oct. 1 and Mesaba/Northwest Airlink will increase its flights from three to four a day.

40 years ago (1976)

The county sheriff is investigating the recent theft of nine head of cattle from a pasture near Shirt Lake. The cattle were owned by Dr. Clark Marshall of Crosby. The cattle were apparently butchered in the pasture and loaded on a truck. No fences were cut.

60 years ago (1956)

For the first time in history, Brainerd has a team in the regional amateur baseball tournament. Pitching on two days rest, Ed Kollodge led the Braves to a 4-3 win over defending champion C-I, after Brainerd won the previous game 8-7, fighting back from a 6-0 1st inning deficit.

80 years ago (1936)

The annual Cass County Fair at Pillager will feature $1,500 in prizes to exhibitors. One of the outstanding parts of the program will be the barbecue of two steers totaling 1,400 pounds of beef. In charge will be Theodore Prescott, world champion barbecue artist.

100 years ago (1916)

Unconfirmed reports say that Carl Zapffe will be appointed to the water and light board by Mayor R.A. Beise. When contacted, the mayor was noncommittal. The public spirited Zapffe would be an excellent choice with his engineering background as Brainerd searches for a pure water source.