This Was Brainerd - Aug. 31

Pelican Township officials want to explain to its citizens a proposed $300,000 road improvement project that would pave all of its gravel roads. And the project won't result in a tax increase, pledges town board chair Bruce Galles.

30 years ago (1986)

Brainerd Improvement, Inc., will unveil plans for a downtown mall to the city council in September. Warren Williams, president of the group, said preliminary plans call for a roof stretching from 7th and Laurel for at least a half-block in all directions.

40 years ago (1976)

Press foreman Virg Skarloken threw the switch to print yesterday's Brainerd Dispatch. But nothing happened. An electrical problem caused the Dispatch be printed out of town (Fergus Falls) for the first time in 30 years. Local experts Swede Burton and Mark Persons worked overnight to solve it.

60 years ago (1956)

Of the 374 youngsters who started the Red Cross swimming program in the Brainerd area this summer, just 108 completed the course and only 74 passed their final test. Instructor Dale Reishus said his biggest disappointment were those who started the program but didn't finish.

80 years ago (1936)

Two announcements of interest from the board of education include the hiring of a new music and band instructor, Everett Nelson of Winona. The other news is that installation of 50-foot lighting towers will allow night football games on the newly sodded field at "the fill."

100 years ago (1916)

In a shoot at Grand Rapids, George Trent, Sr., of Brainerd, was the high scoring professional, breaking 150 straight clay targets, a feat seldom seen anywhere. A.C. White, Brainerd, tied with a Crookston man for high amateur with a score of 144 out of 150.